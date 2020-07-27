Australian MP wears bin bag in response to her critics’ ‘sexist garbage’

An Australian MP has worn a bin bag in response to “sexist garbage” spoken about her by her critics.

Nicolle Flint revealed the attire in a Twitter video, in response to an article in The Advertiser in Adelaide, South Australia, which criticised her appearance.

“I’ve put up with a lot as a woman in politics,” the MP for Boothby told viewers.

“Police charged a creepy old man with stalking me. My campaign office was vandalised, calling me a skank and a prostitute who charges 60 dollars an hour.”

Ms Flint said the weekend article, by ABC writer and broadcaster Peter Goers, condemned her for wearing stiletto heels, pearl earrings, “tight black pants that show (her) ankles”, and a range of coloured jackets.

Removing her black coat to reveal the bin bag, Ms Flint says: “So, Mr Goers, what I want to know is, what should a woman in politics wear? How about a garbage bag, to match your rubbish views?”

Nicolle Flint said she had been criticised for wearing heels and ‘tight black pants’ (@NicolleFlint/Twitter)

In the tweet, Ms Flint said she is sick of “sexist garbage”, posting: “It’s time women in public life are judged on what they stand for, not what they look like.”

The post was met with a warm response on the social media site, with ABC News reporter Jane Norman tweeting: “This. Is. Fantastic. So pleased to see this kind of sexist rubbish, finally, being called out.”