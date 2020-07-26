Teenager dies following multiple stabbing in Manchester

A teenager has died after being stabbed during an altercation between two groups of people in Manchester.

At around 7.30pm on Sunday, police officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the inner city area of Rusholme.

A 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Henbury Street and a murder investigation has been launched.

Three other males were also stabbed during the altercation and have been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to Greater Manchester Police.

A boy aged 17 was arrested at the scene and was placed in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Leon Jacobs, of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “This is a dreadful incident and we are working hard to establish how this boy came to lose his life.

“Our specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family and our thoughts are with them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

“We also wish those in hospital a speedy recovery.

“While our investigations are in their infancy, we have already made one arrest.

“This is a fast-paced inquiry and it is vital we secure any information that the public possess in relation to this.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the altercation occur within the Henbury Street area or see what led to it? If you can assist or have dashcam or CCTV footage, then please contact police immediately.”

He advised anyone with information to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.