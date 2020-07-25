What the papers say – July 25

The front pages are filled with the latest in the fight against Covid-19 and the response of Pc Andrew Harper’s “appalled” widow to Friday’s court convictions over the death of her husband.

The Daily Mail reports on Boris Johnson’s “radical plan” to beat Britain’s obesity crisis.

The Guardian cites new research showing women are being treated as “sacrificial lambs” as the UK economy contracts and they struggle to access childcare while returning to work.

Guardian front page, Saturday 25 July 2020: Women 'sacrificial lambs' in Covid childcare crisis

Polling in the i weekend suggests 80% of home workers are keen to avoid returning to the office.

Saturday's front page: 80% of home workers keen to avoid return to the office

The research comes as The Times reports Treasury has a plan to “get Britain back to work” which involves ensuring offices and workplaces are free from Covid-19. Inside, the paper carries serialised extracts from a new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Daily Telegraph quotes the widow of Pc Andrew Harper as saying she is “utterly shocked and appalled” that those involved in his death were on Friday convicted of manslaughter and not murder, in comments also carried by the Daily Mirror and Daily Express.

The UN has warned the United States it must allow journalists covering protests to do their jobs, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: UN warns America over attacks on press freedom

The FT Weekend reports banker Goldman Sachs has paid a £3-billion settlement to Malaysia over losses the country suffered in a corruption scandal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday July 25

And the Daily Star entreats the public to “do your duty” and wear face masks when in stores, even offering its readers the chance to win a “fantastic” mask featuring the face of Dominic Cummings.