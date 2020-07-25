Sussexes considered breaking protocol with airport dash to Queen

The Sussexes considered the extreme measure of breaking royal protocol to contact the Queen as tensions grew in the royal family, according to a new book.

An extract from Finding Freedom, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, says Harry spoke to the Prince of Wales and the Queen about the need to change things before he left for Canada for six weeks at the end of last year.

The authors write: “He felt at once used for their popularity, hounded by the press because of the public’s fascination with this new breed of royal couple, and disparaged back within the institution’s walls.”

While in Canada, the couple decided to step back as senior royals.

Harry attempted to set a meeting with his grandmother at the start of January, but was told she was unavailable until the end of month.

In the extract published in The Times, the authors write that as the couple flew back to the UK they “toyed with the idea of driving straight from the terminal to see the Queen”.

But this was abandoned because they decided it would have “ruffled feathers” and caused them difficulty.

“At this point they felt like they had brought up the subject enough times with family members over the past year and they were fed up with not being taken seriously,” a source close to the couple said.