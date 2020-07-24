Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow has said she is “immensely disappointed” after three teenagers were cleared of his “barbaric” murder.

Furious driver Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, still face years in jail for manslaughter following an Old Bailey trial.

The court had heard how they were determined to escape “at all costs” after stealing a quad bike in Berkshire on the night of August 15 last year.

Newlywed Harper, 28, became entangled in a tow rope attached to their Seat Toledo as he tried to apprehend them.

Long drove off at “breakneck” speed, dragging the Thames Valley Police officer for more than a mile along country lanes before he was dislodged, having suffered horrific injuries.

The teenagers admitted plotting the theft and Long pleaded guilty to manslaughter but each denied knowing that Pc Harper was there.

Their defence claimed the incident was a “freak event” that none of them could have planned or foreseen.

But the prosecution said at more than 6ft and weighing 14 stone, the defendants must have been aware Pc Harper was being dragged to his death.

A jury deliberated for more than 12 hours to clear all three of murder but convict Cole and Bowers of manslaughter.

Lissie Harper (centre), the widow of Pc Andrew Harper, outside the Old Bailey in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The defendants, who had previously been seen laughing in the dock, hugged each other.

Following the verdicts, Pc Harper’s widow Lissie thanked the police and prosecution who had “stood in our corner and fought to make sure these men were made to repent for their barbaric crimes”.

She said: “This crime, whatever the outcome deliberated over in court, was brutal and senseless.

“The way in which Andrew was robbed of his life we all know to be barbaric and inexplicable.

“I am immensely disappointed with the verdict given today.

“Andrew served in Thames Valley Police with honour.

“He went out night after night risking his life for the safety and the wellbeing of the innocent as all police officers do with passion.

From left, driver Henry Long, 19, who dragged Pc Andrew Harper to his death, who has been found not guilty at the Old Bailey of murder but had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter and his passengers Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, who were cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter (Thames Valley Police/PA)

“Ultimately he laid down his life for us all and it pains me more than I can ever explain that this has not been appreciated by the very people who should have seen his heroic and selfless duty as so many other members of the public – total strangers – clearly do.”

She added: “Myself and Andrew’s family will never come to terms with our new lives, we will never understand how such a beautiful, loving, decent human being could be dealt this fate.”

She said her new life would be “a lot more painful” and “soul destroying” than anyone facing a “meagre number of years”.

It can now be reported that Long had previously threatened to “ram” a police officer as he chatted with a police community support officer (PCSO).

In the conversation in July 2018, ruled inadmissible during the trial, Long said: “You can’t touch me now ‘cos I’ve passed my driving test and if police try to stop me I will ram them.”

The Seat Toledo with tow rope and the police car in a similar position at the site of the meeting of the vehicles during the Old Bailey jury site visit (Steve Parsons/PA)

Long had previous convictions for battery, being drunk and disorderly and shoplifting.

Bowers also had youth convictions including for battery, criminal damage, sexual assault, and having an offensive weapon.

All three defendants were said to be members of the travellers’ community.

Their first trial was abandoned the day the nation went into lockdown in March.

In addition to social distancing for the retrial, Mr Justice Edis had also ordered extra security measures amid fears of potential juror intimidation by supporters of the defendants, it can now be reported.

Thames Valley Police Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik said: “Long, Bowers and Cole have shown no remorse for what happened that evening at any stage.”

He was pleased to get justice for Pc Harper following a complex and challenging investigation.

Thames Valley Police senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik speaks to the media (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said: “The fact he was a police officer and one of our own of course, it’s paid a huge toll on all of us.”

On the impact on the family, he said: “I don’t think you can ever imagine what Lissie has been through, all the family and all his close friends and colleagues.

“It’s just absolutely devastating for them.

“This whole process of the court trial, having to relive what’s happened and listen in to the grisly detail of how Andrew came to his death.”

CPS prosecutor Rebecca Waller said she hoped the verdicts would help Pc Harper’s family come to terms with the tragedy.

On the defendants’ behaviour, she said: “If they had stopped, potentially his life could have been saved but they were determined to get away at all costs.

“That cost was the life of Pc Andrew Harper.

“You have to remember there were members of the public, not only Pc Harper, who could have been in the road who could have encountered them, and travelling at those speeds over those narrow roads without lights, it is not impossible to imagine that other people could have been killed.”

Jessie Cole unhooked the bike and dived into the Seat, pursued by Pc Harper moments before he became entangled (Thames Valley Police/PA)

The court had heard how Pc Harper had already finished a long shift when he and his colleague Pc Andrew Shaw responded to a report of a stolen quad bike from a property in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, on the night of August 15 last year.

When they came across the thieves towing the £10,000 Honda bike in Admoor Lane, Pc Harper got out of the unmarked BMW police car and chased Cole, who had unhooked the rope.

After Cole dived into the Seat, Long made off at speeds of 42.5mph, carrying Pc Harper behind for 91 seconds.

His uniform was stripped away and he was found by colleagues unconscious and barely alive in Ufton Lane near the A4.

Despite attempts to save him, he died at the scene.

Meanwhile, another officer gave chase and a police helicopter tracked the Seat to Four Houses Corner caravan site.

Albert Bowers (left) and Jessie Cole leaving Reading Magistrates Court after an earlier hearing in September (Jacob King/PA)

Following his arrest, Long concocted a false alibi that he had been watching the racing film Fast And Furious at the travellers’ site.

But an examination of mobile phone data eventually placed all the defendants in the Seat.

Giving evidence, Long admitted being a habitual thief who had been involved in many police chases before.

On the night Pc Harper died, he said it was chaos inside the car and he ordered the radio to be turned up to drown out his passengers’ shouting.

Cole denied seeing Pc Harper or hearing him shout to him seconds before he leapt through the car window.

The defendants also denied that an axe, three crowbars, a screwdriver, metal pipe, and a pair of choppers found in the Seat were to be used as “weapons” if they were challenged while stealing the bike.

Mr Justice Edis adjourned sentence until next Friday.