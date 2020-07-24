What the papers say – July 24

Responses to the Government bringing new laws into force over the use of masks in public dominate the headlines.

Supermarkets and coffee chains including Sainsbury’s and Costa have said they will not enforce the new rules, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Sainsbury’s and Asda refuse to enforce mask rules”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3yVNHPWl8v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 23, 2020

Metro cites union leaders as warning attacks on store staff are “likely to soar” over enforcement of the rule.

The Daily Mirror carries a poll showing two thirds of the public support the UK’s new face mask laws.

But the i conducted its own poll and found a quarter of people never wear a mask while a tenth of those surveyed do not follow the law when on public transport.

Friday's front page: Public still reluctant to wear masks#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b5AZyuoqlS — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 23, 2020

Staying on health and The Times reports people over the age of 50 will be offered flu jabs by the NHS this winter, with health chiefs hoping to vaccinate half the UK’s population.

The Times 24/07/20 A young visitor imitates the march of a guardsman at Windsor Castle which has reopened to the public after the lifting of further coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photo : Jonathan Brady/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Sjg24sAhMg — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 23, 2020

The Guardian reports Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of using the pandemic as “some kind of political weapon”.

Guardian front page, Friday 24 July 2020: Sturgeon says PM is using virus as 'political weapon' pic.twitter.com/Fi6DYK1x0m — The Guardian (@guardian) July 23, 2020

Russia risks “triggering a space war” after it test-fired an anti-satellite weapon in orbit, according to the Daily Mail, in a story also carried by The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain accuses Russia of firing weapon in space #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mjVz7Zwk9l — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 23, 2020

The Home Secretary has followed the publication of a report on Russian influence in the UK by revealing in the Daily Express she has proposed new spy laws to battle “hostile states”.

The Financial Times reports the PM will impose “sweeping curbs” on junk food advertising as part of anti-obesity programme.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday July 24 https://t.co/7RPfzvu9kg pic.twitter.com/050J9n1s6C — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 23, 2020

And the Daily Star says Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has warned that con artists use his image to scam women online.