Kent areas record highest Covid-19 mortality rates in June

Three areas of Kent recorded some of the the highest Covid-19 mortality rates in England last month, new figures show – though the levels were much lower than those seen in parts of the country at the peak of the outbreak.

Ashford saw the highest mortality rate involving Covid-19 in June, with a rate of 36.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

It was followed by Tameside in Greater Manchester (23.9) and then two more local authorities in Kent: Dover and Folkestone & Hythe (both 21.7).

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak in April, parts of London were recording monthly rates that were considerably higher, such as Brent (151.9), Newham (137.8) and Hackney (126.6).

The figures for June reflect the changing impact of Covid-19 in England, as outbreaks become more localised and the virus circulates at a lower level.

North-west England had the highest coronavirus mortality rate of all regions in England last month but at a level of 9.0 deaths per 100,000, down from 27.5 in May.

By contrast south-east England, which includes Kent, saw a rate of 4.9 in June, down from 17.9 in May.

North-east England saw the biggest drop, from 33.5 in May to 7.2 in June.

In London the rate fell from 16.2 in May to 3.1 in June, having peaked at 94.7 in April.

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), are based on all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate and which had been registered by July 11.

They show that the area in England with the highest overall Covid-19 mortality rate so far, covering the whole four months from March to June, remains the London borough of Brent, with a rate of 216.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

It was followed by four other London boroughs: Newham (201.6), Haringey (185.1), Hackney (183.3) and Harrow (182.8).

Outside London, the local authorities with the highest mortality rate across this period were Middlesbrough (178.0), followed by Hertsmere (166.7), Salford (166.2), Watford (165.2) and Liverpool (150.4).

Ashford’s rate across the four-month period stands at 116.2, with Dover on 86.8 and Folkestone & Hythe on 89.4.

The monthly rate for Ashford has stayed at a comparatively low level, dropping only slightly from 40.7 in April to 36.7 in May and 36.5 last month.

But the figure for June was high enough for Ashford to top the rankings for local authorities in England.

Separate figures from the ONS show that the local neighbourhood or district in England with the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 so far is still the area of Crabtree & Fir Vale in Sheffield, which has seen a total of 67 deaths.

It is followed by Bishop Auckland Central & West in County Durham (38 deaths), Church End in Brent (36 deaths), Nascot Wood in Watford (34 deaths) and Cramlington Town & Beaconhill in Northumberland (34 deaths).