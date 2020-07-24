Advertising
Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson
The anti-vaccination movement has been growing globally in recent years, fuelled in part by social media.
Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as he promoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs.
During a visit to a medical centre in east London, the Prime Minister asked staff what they thought of anti-vaxxers, adding: “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, they are nuts.”
It comes after several polls have suggested some Britons are feeling apprehensive about having a Covid-19 vaccine.
A coronavirus jab is seen by many experts as a key route out of the pandemic.
A paper published in The Lancet in 1998 by Dr Andrew Wakefield – and since widely discredited – suggested a link between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism in children, which led to a huge drop in MMR vaccine rates.
Last year, the World Health Organisation identified “vaccine hesitancy” as one of the top 10 health threats to the world.
