Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 20, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (July 21-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

(PA graphic)

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has jumped from 49.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 13 to 81.9 in the seven days to July 20, with 122 new cases recorded.

Second on the list is Leicester, where the rate has gone down from 102.5 to 65.6, and where 233 new cases have been recorded.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Oadby and Wigston (up from 38.6 to 59.6, with 34 new cases recorded in the seven days to July 20)

– Rochdale (up from 30.9 to 49.1, with 108 new cases)

– Hyndburn (up from 6.2 to 44.5, with 36 new cases)

– Sandwell (up from 12.2 to 26.3, with 86 new cases)

(PA graphic)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 23 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 20, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 13.

Blackburn with Darwen 81.9 49.7

Leicester 65.6 102.5

Oadby and Wigston 59.6 38.6

Rochdale 49.1 30.9

Hyndburn 44.5 6.2

Bradford 43.0 36.3

Eden 34.0 7.6

Pendle 27.4 65.6

Kirklees 26.7 27.4

Sandwell 26.3 12.2

Northampton 25.8 21.8

Luton 24.8 31.8

Carlisle 22.1 15.7

Oldham 22.1 14.4

Eastbourne 21.3 21.3

Peterborough 19.9 31.3

Corby 19.8 11.3

Calderdale 19.0 23.3

Wakefield 18.3 20.0

Rotherham 17.8 22.3

Hackney and City of London 17.3 7.6

Braintree 17.2 23.8

Gravesham 16.9 13.2

Barnsley 16.3 9.8

Herefordshire 16.1 43.7

Bolton 15.8 11.9

Ashford 15.5 15.5

East Staffordshire 15.2 29.5

Kettering 14.8 24.7

Burnley 14.7 12.4

Trafford 14.4 6.3

Dartford 13.7 17.3

Thanet 13.4 12.0

Salford 13.4 12.2

Birmingham 12.9 7.0

Rutland 12.6 5.0

Crawley 12.5 2.7

Manchester 12.4 14.1

Bedford 12.2 9.9

Bury 12.1 3.2

Sheffield 12.0 13.6

Preston 12.0 8.5

Watford 11.4 1.0

Rossendale 11.3 7.1

Oxford 11.0 7.8

Nuneaton and Bedworth 10.9 10.1

East Northamptonshire 10.6 10.6

Tendring 9.6 3.4

Dover 9.4 7.7

North Warwickshire 9.3 1.5

Canterbury 9.1 9.7

Swindon 9.0 3.6

Blaby 9.0 11.9

Walsall 8.8 11.3

Hartlepool 8.6 3.2

Stockport 8.6 4.1

Charnwood 8.2 9.9

Lincoln 8.1 2.0

Tameside 8.0 8.4

South Cambridgeshire 7.6 4.4

Fylde 7.5 12.5

Newark and Sherwood 7.4 2.5

Coventry 7.4 2.5

Telford and Wrekin 7.3 7.3

Folkestone and Hythe 7.1 7.1

Daventry 7.1 2.4

Cheshire West and Chester 6.8 10.3

Central Bedfordshire 6.7 5.6

Havering 6.6 4.3

Sefton 6.5 7.3

High Peak 6.5 2.2

Maidstone 6.5 1.2

Basildon 6.5 5.9

Hinckley and Bosworth 6.2 4.4

Huntingdonshire 6.2 2.3

Allerdale 6.2 2.1

West Lancashire 6.1 2.6

Reading 6.1 6.1

Southend-on-Sea 6.0 8.8

Cannock Chase 6.0 7.0

North West Leicestershire 5.9 6.9

Melton 5.9 9.8

Ealing 5.8 2.9

Chichester 5.8 2.5

Hull 5.8 2.3

Blackpool 5.7 6.5

Wolverhampton 5.7 4.2

Middlesbrough 5.7 0.7

Bexley 5.7 6.5

Uttlesford 5.6 2.2

Mansfield 5.5 0.0

St Albans 5.4 7.5

Harborough 5.4 8.6

Wyre 5.4 2.7

Eastleigh 5.3 2.3

Lewisham 5.3 4.0

Redbridge 5.3 5.3

Hillingdon 5.2 4.3

Solihull 5.1 7.9

Bromsgrove 5.1 4.1

Wellingborough 5.0 8.8

Worcester 4.9 2.9

Lewes 4.9 6.8

Barnet 4.8 5.6

Newham 4.8 5.7

Lichfield 4.8 3.8

Waltham Forest 4.7 4.0

Cherwell 4.7 2.0

Derby 4.7 7.4

Maldon 4.7 3.1

Wandsworth 4.6 4.6

West Oxfordshire 4.6 4.6

Nottingham 4.5 2.7

Surrey Heath 4.5 2.3

Kensington and Chelsea 4.5 1.9

Castle Point 4.4 4.4

Leeds 4.4 9.0

Haringey 4.4 5.2

Southwark 4.4 3.2

Tower Hamlets 4.4 6.0

Bassetlaw 4.3 6.8

Barking and Dagenham 4.2 3.3

Hounslow 4.1 5.2

Thurrock 4.1 4.6

Slough 4.0 6.7

Mid Sussex 4.0 2.7

Medway 4.0 4.3

North East Derbyshire 4.0 1.0

Chelmsford 4.0 1.1

Cheshire East 3.9 4.2

Brentwood 3.9 6.5

Westminster 3.9 5.1

Enfield 3.9 2.4

Doncaster 3.9 7.4

Warrington 3.8 3.3

North East Lincolnshire 3.8 0.0

North Hertfordshire 3.8 1.5

Wealden 3.7 7.5

Rugby 3.7 10.3

Lambeth 3.7 2.8

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.7 3.3

Redditch 3.5 0.0

North Lincolnshire 3.5 2.3

East Devon 3.5 1.4

Wirral 3.4 2.5

Merton 3.4 2.9

Tunbridge Wells 3.4 15.2

Guildford 3.4 2.7

Wigan 3.4 4.0

Swale 3.4 4.0

Islington 3.3 2.5

Sevenoaks 3.3 7.5

East Hampshire 3.3 1.7

Windsor and Maidenhead 3.3 5.3

Bracknell Forest 3.3 4.1

Dacorum 3.2 4.5

Hastings 3.2 1.1

Harrow 3.2 4.8

South Holland 3.2 4.3

West Lindsey 3.2 8.4

West Berkshire 3.2 1.9

Chiltern 3.1 4.2

Colchester 3.1 1.6

Halton 3.1 2.3

Tonbridge and Malling 3.1 0.8

Aylesbury Vale 3.0 3.5

Woking 3.0 7.9

Gateshead 3.0 2.5

Stafford 2.9 2.9

Sutton 2.9 4.4

Redcar and Cleveland 2.9 1.5

Copeland 2.9 0.0

Boston 2.9 0.0

South Bucks 2.9 2.9

South Kesteven 2.8 2.8

Wiltshire 2.8 2.4

West Suffolk 2.8 1.7

New Forest 2.8 1.1

Derbyshire Dales 2.8 0.0

Stoke-on-Trent 2.7 9.0

Worthing 2.7 7.3

Brent 2.7 3.0

South Ribble 2.7 3.6

South Staffordshire 2.7 2.7

Broxtowe 2.6 3.5

Tamworth 2.6 3.9

Somerset West and Taunton 2.6 1.9

Chorley 2.6 2.6

Cheltenham 2.6 2.6

Gedling 2.5 0.8

Brighton and Hove 2.4 3.8

Waverley 2.4 0.8

Cambridge 2.4 3.2

York 2.4 3.3

Amber Valley 2.4 5.5

Gosport 2.3 2.3

North Somerset 2.3 1.4

South Hams 2.3 0.0

Newcastle-under-Lyme 2.3 5.4

Forest of Dean 2.3 1.2

Harlow 2.3 1.2

Exeter 2.3 3.8

Rochford 2.3 3.4

Mole Valley 2.3 1.1

Runnymede 2.3 4.5

Selby 2.2 4.5

Vale of White Horse 2.2 4.5

Liverpool 2.2 4.4

Elmbridge 2.2 5.9

Babergh 2.2 1.1

Northumberland 2.2 0.9

Sunderland 2.2 2.9

South Northamptonshire 2.2 6.5

Breckland 2.2 0.0

Norwich 2.1 3.5

Warwick 2.1 1.4

Rushmoor 2.1 1.1

Bath and North East Somerset 2.1 1.0

Broxbourne 2.1 7.2

Stockton-on-Tees 2.0 3.5

East Hertfordshire 2.0 0.7

Spelthorne 2.0 2.0

Knowsley 2.0 3.3

Wyre Forest 2.0 0.0

Southampton 2.0 4.7

Fenland 2.0 7.9

Bristol 1.9 1.9

North Tyneside 1.9 2.4

Hertsmere 1.9 2.9

South Derbyshire 1.9 2.9

South Lakeland 1.9 1.9

Chesterfield 1.9 5.7

County Durham 1.9 3.0

Richmondshire 1.9 1.9

Darlington 1.9 2.8

Harrogate 1.9 5.6

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.8 1.3

Craven 1.8 3.5

Mendip 1.7 0.9

Erewash 1.7 2.6

North Kesteven 1.7 0.0

Fareham 1.7 4.3

Wycombe 1.7 2.9

Kingston upon Thames 1.7 2.3

Basingstoke and Deane 1.7 0.6

Rushcliffe 1.7 5.9

Ribble Valley 1.7 3.3

Welwyn Hatfield 1.6 4.9

Hammersmith and Fulham 1.6 2.2

East Suffolk 1.6 1.2

Winchester 1.6 1.6

Dorset 1.6 1.6

Ashfield 1.6 3.9

Wychavon 1.6 4.7

Croydon 1.6 1.6

Gloucester 1.5 1.5

Broadland 1.5 0.8

Camden 1.5 2.3

Epping Forest 1.5 3.8

Richmond upon Thames 1.5 1.0

Plymouth 1.5 0.8

Teignbridge 1.5 4.5

Barrow-in-Furness 1.5 0.0

Torbay 1.5 0.7

East Lindsey 1.4 2.1

South Gloucestershire 1.4 1.1

Greenwich 1.4 2.8

Portsmouth 1.4 2.8

South Tyneside 1.3 3.3

Arun 1.3 2.5

Epsom and Ewell 1.3 7.5

Mid Devon 1.2 1.2

Bromley 1.2 2.1

South Somerset 1.2 0.6

Wokingham 1.2 6.0

Stevenage 1.1 0.0

Cotswold 1.1 1.1

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 1.1

Milton Keynes 1.1 2.2

St. Helens 1.1 2.2

Hambleton 1.1 1.1

Tewkesbury 1.1 0.0

Three Rivers 1.1 1.1

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.1 1.2

Rother 1.0 5.2

North Norfolk 1.0 1.0

Shropshire 0.9 3.4

Dudley 0.9 2.2

East Riding of Yorkshire 0.9 1.2

Stroud 0.8 0.8

Test Valley 0.8 2.4

Havant 0.8 1.6

South Norfolk 0.7 1.4

South Oxfordshire 0.7 5.0

Horsham 0.7 3.5

Lancaster 0.7 1.4

Reigate and Banstead 0.7 3.4

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.7

North Devon 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Ryedale 0.0 0.0

Isle of Wight 0.0 0.0

Mid Suffolk 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 0.0 1.0

Hart 0.0 1.0

Sedgemoor 0.0 1.6

Bolsover 0.0 2.5

Adur 0.0 3.1

Tandridge 0.0 3.4

Ipswich 0.0 3.6

Malvern Hills 0.0 3.8

Staffordshire Moorlands 0.0 4.1

Torridge 0.0 4.4

Stratford-on-Avon 0.0 5.5