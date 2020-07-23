Arrest made and knife seized after person runs onto train tracks in east London

An arrest has been made and a knife seized after a person ran onto train tracks in East London.

The British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police were called at 4pm on Thursday following a report of a fight near to Bow Church DLR station.

A knife was seized and one arrest was made (Dan G/PA)

BTP said, following the fight, someone had run onto the train tracks and a weapon had been witnessed.

Imagery shared to social media shows officers and police dogs searching the rail lines and a police helicopter aiding the search.

Helicopters and massive police presence at Bow Church DLR station, which is cordoned off. pic.twitter.com/eCnD3ycEk4 — Rory Campbell (@rufeus) July 23, 2020

The force said a knife was seized and the Metropolitan Police made one arrest.

Inquiries are ongoing into the fight and how it started.