What the papers say – July 22

Anger over a report into Russian meddling in UK democracy and potential new powers for security agencies fill the front pages on Wednesday.

The Guardian says the report “damns No 10 and spy agencies over Russia”, while the Daily Mail covers MPs warning Britain must “face up to Moscow”.

The Independent says the report found no evidence of Russian interference over Brexit “because, despite four years of warnings, the Government hasn’t even looked for any yet”.

Metro features an image of Big Ben amid Moscow’s Saint Basil’s Cathedral below the greeting “Welcome to Londongrad”,

The Financial Times reports ministers have been accused of turning a blind eye to Moscow’s “meddling in Brexit vote”, while The Times says security agencies will “get more powers” to combat the threat posed by Russia.

While more powers may be granted, the i reports the Prime Minister has ruled out a separate inquiry into Russian influence on the EU referendum in 2016.

The Daily Express has the PM saying that there was “no way Russia rigged Brexit vote”.

Meanwhile, visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged in a meeting with MPs that China “bought” the chief of the World Health Organisation, according to The Daily Telegaph.

The Daily Star criticises “short-memoried Bozo” Boris Johnson, who received intensive care treatment for Covid-19, after frontline workers including cleaners, carers and bus drivers missed out on a pay rise.

And the Daily Mirror also takes up the torch for workers, saying it is an “insult to heroes” that some NHS staff have been told they face pay restraints.