Weekly coronavirus deaths in Scotland drop into single figures

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland are at their lowest weekly figure since the pandemic began, according to latest figures.

Between July 13 and 19, there were six deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the lowest rate since the week beginning March 16, when 11 such deaths were registered.

It also marks the 12th weekly reduction in a row, the figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) show.

As at July 19, the overall coronavirus death toll for Scotland stood at 4,193, with six deaths in the week to Sunday, down from 13 deaths the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for less than 1% of all deaths registered between July 13 and 19, down from the peak in week 17 – April 20 to 26 – when Covid-19 deaths accounted for 36% of the total.

Half of the deaths in the week to July 19 were in care homes, down from 54% the previous week, while the other half were in hospital, up from 38% the week before.

The NRS figures are published weekly and account for all fatalities registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “Today’s publication shows a continuing decline in the number of people dying from Covid-19.

“Since the peak week in mid-April, when 661 Covid-19 related deaths were registered, the number of these deaths has thankfully declined for 12 consecutive weeks to six in the latest week.

“National Records of Scotland will continue to work with Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS) to monitor and understand the progress and impact of this virus across the country.”