Wales announces £50m in education funding towards pandemic support

Universities and colleges in Wales will receive a £50 million support package to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The Welsh government has announced £27 million will go to higher education institutions, while £23 million will be used to support students in further education colleges and sixth forms.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the institutions were “stewards of place” and would help Wales recover from the pandemic.

She said: “This funding will provide a vital support to our institutions in their preparations for the autumn.

Kirsty Williams has announced funding for universities and colleges as Wales attempts its recovery from coronavirus (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Each one will be important in our recovery as they work with schools, business, international partners and public services.

“So we are supporting these major institutions in Welsh life, so they can support students of all ages, and keep playing their part in our recovery.”

Ms Williams said the full impact of the pandemic on universities would not be known until September, adding: “But this funding will provide a vital support to our institutions in their preparations for the autumn.”

Advertising

The announcement comes after the country’s health minister said the NHS in Wales faces a “truly extraordinary” autumn and winter with the combined challenges of a possible second wave of coronavirus, rising waiting lists and the annual flu season.

Meanwhile, health officials said there have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales. The total number of deaths remains at 1,547.

The total number of cases in the country increased by 22, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 16,965, Public Health Wales said.