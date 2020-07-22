Two bodies found in Norfolk home

An investigation has begun into two unexplained deaths after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a Norfolk property, police said.

Emergency services were called to an address in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, soon after 7.30pm to a report of concern for a person’s safety, Norfolk Constabulary said in a statement.

Officers forced their way inside the property and found the bodies in one room.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the deaths are being treated as unexplained and a police cordon remains in place at the property as the investigation continues.