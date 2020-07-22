Parents and children struggled with homeschooling during lockdown, poll shows

More than half of parents with school-age children said their youngsters struggled to continue their education during lockdown, while working parents thought their job had been negatively affected, according to data.

Polls from the Office for National Statistics found that 77% of parents whose children struggled with schoolwork at home cited a lack of motivation as a key factor.

Most children aged 16 to 18 who were in full-time education (64%) thought that continuing their education at home would negatively affect their future plans.

Of parents who were homeschooling, 34% of women said it was negatively affecting their own wellbeing, compared with one in five men (20%).

Overall, 43% of homeschooling parents thought being at home and homeschooling was negatively affecting the wellbeing of their children.

The polls also found that women carried out most of the childcare during lockdown, while working parents often adjusted the times they worked to doing more in the mornings and evenings.