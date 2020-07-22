Mayor launches independent review of London’s transport network funding

The Mayor of London has announced an independent review into the long-term funding of the capital’s transport network after the Covid-19 shutdown almost crippled the service.

Transport for London (TfL) was previously forced to accept fare increases and cuts to free travel as part of the conditions of a £1.6 billion Government rescue package after passenger numbers fell by 90%.

The deal, which was agreed in mid-May, consisted of £1.1 billion grant and a £505 million loan.

Sadiq Khan, the London mayor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At the time, Sadiq Khan and TfL bosses were also forced to agree to a Government review of TfL’s future financial position and financial structure led by international accountancy firm KPMG.

The review is intended to identify short and medium-term savings and reforms, and establish the terms of further short-term grant funding.

But now Mr Khan has launched a separate review led by a panel of independent, unpaid experts in public policy and the reform of public bodies.

He said the purpose of the new panel was to look beyond the scope of the Government’s review to identify strategies for “long-term sustained funding” for the transport network.

Since 2018, TfL has been operating without any additional Government grants.

The decision to scrap TfL’s operating grant was made in 2015 when Boris Johnson was London’s mayor.

Its loss was the equivalent to a cut of £700 million per year between 2018 and 2023, according to City Hall.

Despite the loss, TfL had previously boasted of its progress in reducing its operating deficit while still continuing its programme of upgrades to the network.

At the beginning of March 2020, it estimated it would reduce its like-for-like operating deficit by 86% by the end of the 2019/20 financial year compared to 2015/16.

But, as 70% of its income is generated by fares, the coronavirus shutdown had a devastating effect on TfL’s finances.

Mr Khan said: “Despite the huge strides made in reducing TfL’s operating deficit over the past few years, it is clearer than ever that the current funding structure is not fit for purpose.

“It is vital that we find a new solution to support not only London but the wider economy, so I am really pleased that an independent panel of experts will review TfL’s long term funding and financing options.”

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, said: “Prudent financial management had placed TfL on the cusp of breaking even for the first time in its history and with strong financial reserves.

“However, the pandemic has revealed that the current funding model, with its heavy reliance on fare revenue, simply doesn’t work when faced with such a shock.

“This important review will examine the options for new and more robust arrangements to provide firmer foundations into the future.”

The panel membership is:

– TC Chew, global rail business leader at engineering firm Arup and fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

– Stephen Glaister CBE, emeritus professor of transport and infrastructure at Imperial College London.

– Bridget Rosewell CBE, chair of the M6 Toll company and a commissioner for the National Infrastructure Commission.

– Sir Jonathan Taylor, vice president of the European Investment Bank from 2013 until 2019.

The independent panel is due to conclude its work in September.