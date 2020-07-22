In Pictures: Prince George’s best moments as he turns seven

Prince George is growing up fast in pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge and released to mark his seventh birthday.

Here are some of the highlights so far for the young prince, who is third in line to the throne.

George was introduced to the world on the day he was born, carried out of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in west London by his mother (John Stillwell/PA)

Less than a year later, Prince George was on international royal duties – joining his parents on their official tour to New Zealand and Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)

George had a chance to play with some Kiwi children when he attended a play group in Wellington (Anthony Devlin/PA)

George had prime position to watch Trooping the Colour in 2015, held in his father’s arms on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate shared a picture of a serious-faced George holding his baby sister (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

It was another solemn picture of George later in the year at his sister’s christening (Chris Jackson/PA)

At the Airbus headquarters in Hamburg during an official visit to Germany George was trying to put his best foot forward (Jane Barlow/PA)

George got to sit in a Squirrel helicopter when the family visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Pyjamas were the dress code when George met US President Barack Obama during his visit to the UK in 2016 (Kensington Palace/Pete Souza/PA)

George shakes hands with Helen Haslem, head of the lower school on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Not long after his first day at school, George was away again with the family – this time on an official visit to Canada (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But it’s not all official photocalls for the young prince – here he played with his mother and Autumn Phillips and her children, Savannah and Isla, while the Duke of Cambridge played polo at Beaufort Polo Club (Steve Parsons/PA)

And like any young child, he seemed fascinated by bubbles (Chris Jackson/PA)

George and his sister were attendants for Auntie Pippa’s wedding (Justin Tallis/PA)

Proving to be something of an expert at page boy duties, George was also in the official party for Uncle Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle (Jane Barlow/PA)

But he seemed more at ease when the whole family were pictured together for the first time at the christening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

George marks his fifth birthday (Matt Porteous/PA)

George joins the bridesmaids at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (Toby Melville/PA)

George the England football fan in the garden of his home at Kensington Palace in a picture marking his sixth birthday (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

George arrives with William and Charlotte at the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

A picture released in December to mark the start of a new decade (Ranald Mackechnie/PA)

George is joined by Charlotte and Louis for the weekly Clap for Carers tribute (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA)