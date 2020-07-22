Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Prince George’s best moments as he turns seven

UK News | Published:

The prince , who is third in line to the throne, was snapped by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George is growing up fast in pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge and released to mark his seventh birthday.

Here are some of the highlights so far for the young prince, who is third in line to the throne.

The safe hands of the Duchess of Cambridge with her son Prince George of Cambridge who was born yesterday, leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in west London
George was introduced to the world on the day he was born, carried out of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in west London by his mother (John Stillwell/PA)
Arriving in New Zealand
Less than a year later, Prince George was on international royal duties – joining his parents on their official tour to New Zealand and Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Royal visit to Australia and NZ – Day 3
George had a chance to play with some Kiwi children when he attended a play group in Wellington (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, James Viscount Severn, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of York on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, in 2015
George had prime position to watch Trooping the Colour in 2015, held in his father’s arms on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prince George with Princess Charlotte
Kate shared a picture of a serious-faced George holding his baby sister (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

Advertising

Prince George leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, as Princess Charlotte will be christened in front of the Queen and close family
It was another solemn picture of George later in the year at his sister’s christening (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, visit Airbus in Hamburg, Germany
At the Airbus headquarters in Hamburg during an official visit to Germany George was trying to put his best foot forward (Jane Barlow/PA)
Prince George sits in a Squirrel helicopter with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford - the world's largest military airshow
George got to sit in a Squirrel helicopter when the family visited the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Prince George meets Barack Obama
Pyjamas were the dress code when George met US President Barack Obama during his visit to the UK in 2016 (Kensington Palace/Pete Souza/PA)

Advertising

Prince George first day at school
George shakes hands with Helen Haslem, head of the lower school on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte wave to the crowd before departing by sea plane from Victoria Harbour Airport in Victoria, Canada, on the eighth day of the Royal Tour to Canada
Not long after his first day at school, George was away again with the family – this time on an official visit to Canada (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge (sitting) with Prince George and Autumn Phillips and her children, Savannah and Isla, as her husband the Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Downfarm House, Westonbirt, Tetbury
But it’s not all official photocalls for the young prince – here he played with his mother and Autumn Phillips and her children, Savannah and Isla, while the Duke of Cambridge played polo at Beaufort Polo Club (Steve Parsons/PA)
Royal Visit to Canada – Day Six
And like any young child, he seemed fascinated by bubbles (Chris Jackson/PA)
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding
George and his sister were attendants for Auntie Pippa’s wedding (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte with other bridesmaids and members of the wedding party arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Proving to be something of an expert at page boy duties, George was also in the official party for Uncle Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge
But he seemed more at ease when the whole family were pictured together for the first time at the christening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prince George Birthday
George marks his fifth birthday (Matt Porteous/PA)
Princess Eugenie wedding
George joins the bridesmaids at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (Toby Melville/PA)
Prince George’s sixth birthday
George the England football fan in the garden of his home at Kensington Palace in a picture marking his sixth birthday (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)
Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
George arrives with William and Charlotte at the Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Royal Portrait
A picture released in December to mark the start of a new decade (Ranald Mackechnie/PA)
Coronavirus
George is joined by Charlotte and Louis for the weekly Clap for Carers tribute (Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA)
Duke of Cambridge 38th birthday
Pictures marking William’s 38th birthday and also Father’s Day (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News