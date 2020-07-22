In Pictures: Prince George’s best moments as he turns seven

Advertising
The prince , who is third in line to the throne, was snapped by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.
Prince George is growing up fast in pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge and released to mark his seventh birthday.
Here are some of the highlights so far for the young prince, who is third in line to the throne.
Prince George appears on a postage stamp for the first time to mark the Queen's 90th birthday pic.twitter.com/8g3t5cw2ZY— PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) April 19, 2016
Wishing a very happy 3rd birthday to Prince George today!Head over to @KensingtonRoyal for more photos… pic.twitter.com/Pczmn3uNKa— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Members of the @RoyalFamily in the Morning Room at Clarence House, following Prince Louis’s christening.? by Matt Holyoak. pic.twitter.com/3M5VxCCppH— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2018
