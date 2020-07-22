Hogmanay street party tickets withdrawn

Tickets for Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay street party have been withdrawn as organisers say it cannot take place in its “current form” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The festivities attract revellers from around the world to enjoy music and a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

Talks about the event going ahead were said to be “exciting and positive”, with tickets on sale for the event since January 1.

Tickets had been on sale since January 1 (Jane Barlow/PA) (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, organiser Underbelly released a statement on Wednesday evening saying tickets had now been withdrawn as the street party could not take place in its “current form”.

It said: “As has been reported, exciting and positive discussions are taking place between City of Edinburgh Council and Underbelly in relation to the Hogmanay programme for 2020.

“However, it is clear to all parties that the famous street party cannot take place in its current form in 2020 and tickets are today being taken off sale.

“Customers who have booked tickets will be contacted in the next 14 days to be offered a full refund.

“An announcement on the 2020-21 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme will take place towards the end of August.”