Attempted murder arrest after teenager booted onto train tracks

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was reportedly kicked onto train tracks.

CCTV images have been released following the incident at Herne Bay railway station in Kent last month.

British Transport Police say the victim, also a teenager, was uninjured in the alleged attack at 11.30pm on June 22.

CCTV images have been released following the incident (BTP)

Police would like to speak to the three man captured on CCTV (BTP)

An 18-year-old man from Whitstable in Kent has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to the other men in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

“Anyone who knows them are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

“In both cases, quote reference number 463 of 23/06/20.”