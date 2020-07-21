What the papers say – July 21

Many papers lead with photographs of actress Amber Heard outside court, but the main story concerns the encouraging results from the University of Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine trials.

The Times and the i report scientists attached to the Oxford study have given hope a vaccine could be ready by the end of year, while the Daily Mirror says there is hope for a “vaccine by Christmas”.

The Times 21/07/20 Amber Heard arrives at Royal Courts of Justice,in London. Johnny Depp is suing NGN over an article published in 2018 that referred to him as a "wife beater". Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/6ptRnAVjZZ — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 20, 2020

Tuesday's front page: Breakthrough vaccine could be ready by end of year as Oxford team reports major step forward#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3IpgcFKXFd — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 20, 2020

The Daily Mail calls the study a “British breakthrough” and Metro says the “Covid Buster” trains the body to fight off the coronavirus.

The trial is also praised as a breakthrough in The Guardian , while the Financial Times reports the UK will have access to 90 million potential doses after the Government reached agreements with private pharmaceutical firms.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 21 July 2020: Hopes of Covid vaccine rise after UK study hailed as breakthrough pic.twitter.com/EXg9gtCN5E — The Guardian (@guardian) July 20, 2020

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 21 July https://t.co/Yxt9pEp6Ks pic.twitter.com/DiLI3lNFE8 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 20, 2020

The Daily Express reports on the Chancellor promising a “pay rise reward” for frontline pandemic workers,

EXPRESS: Pay rise reward for our virus heroes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KzJsuIircC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 20, 2020

An investigation has found Russia attempted to influence the Scottish independence referendum but not the Brexit vote, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Russia ‘tried to meddle in Scottish vote’”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DH0KynMoB9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 20, 2020

And the Daily Star says a trial involving Johnny Depp has revealed the actor accused his then wife Amber Heard of having affairs with Hollywood stars including Channing Tatum, who Depp dubbed “Mr Potato Head”.