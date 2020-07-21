In Pictures: Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero and proud North Countryman Jack Charlton.

Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.

Crowds paid tribute in the Northumberland town ahead of his private funeral.

The World Cup winner died on July 10 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

There was a big turnout to salute Jack Charlton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People of all ages lined the streets in Charlton’s home town of Ashington (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Crowds line the streets as the funeral cortege passes by (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Flags decorated houses in the Northumberland town (Owen Humphreys/PA)

One of many tributes left to the England and Leeds legend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Charlton also enjoyed success as Republic of Ireland manager, leading them to the World Cup quarter finals in 1990 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Peter Cowans, 64, with a display of flags outside his home in Ashington (Tom Wilkinson/PA)