In Pictures: Crowds line streets to pay tribute to Jack Charlton
Leeds United legend Charlton died earlier this month aged 85.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ashington to pay their respects to World Cup-winning hero and proud North Countryman Jack Charlton.
Leeds United legend Charlton, who went on to become a successful manager most notably with the Republic of Ireland, died earlier this month aged 85.
Crowds paid tribute in the Northumberland town ahead of his private funeral.
