Advertising
What the papers say – July 20
The nation’s papers are led by Britain’s changing relationship with China and NHS developments.
Diplomatic dealings between Beijing and London dominate Monday’s front pages.
The Times reports the UK will shelve its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as “tensions mount”, while the i says relations between the countries have hit a new low.
The Daily Telegraph covers a Government report which shows the UK’s lockdown “may cause 200,000 extra deaths”.
And the Daily Mail says bureaucratic backlogs created by the lockdown are “paralysing” the country.
Advertising
Senior doctors urge the public in The Guardian to help prevent a “devastating” second wave of Covid-19, while the Daily Mirror covers a survey showing NHS staff are working up to 11 extra unpaid hours each week.
Staying with health and The Independent reports on a maternity negligence case in which the NHS will pay £37 million in compensation to the parents of a child with brain damage.
Advertising
Metro says “fairer” flexible season tickets will be offered to rail commuters to help those returning to work next month.
The Daily Express cites experts as saying house prices are “at a record high” as the market experiences a “mini-boom”.
Ernst and Young warned payment company Wirecard that the draft of an independent audit lacked context and could be misinterpreted, according to the Financial Times.
And the Daily Star reports Germans have gone “crazy for cricket” and the country’s side could challenge England on the pitch.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.