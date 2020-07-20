Father and partner in court accused in connection with death of boy aged six

A father and his partner have appeared in court charged in connection with the death of his six-year-old son.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in hospital hours after he was found unresponsive at a house on Cranmore Road in Solihull, West Midlands, on June 16.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a head injury.

The boy’s 27-year-old father Thomas Hughes and his partner, Emma Tustin, 31, both of Cranmore Road in the Shirley area of Solihull, have been charged with causing or allowing Arthur’s death.

The pair appeared over video link at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, in what had been due to be a plea hearing.

However prosecutors told the court there was “complex and detailed evidence” including phone evidence, CCTV, including an internal camera within the home, and medical reports, meaning more time would be needed to make trial preparations.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC said: “It seems to me everybody’s view that the complexity of the case means it is unlikely to be able to be tried before the term starting after Easter next year.

“I cannot give you a (trial) date at the moment, but will provide a date after Easter, a realistic and proper date we can work towards.”

The pair will appear back at the city’s crown court for a plea hearing on October 27 2020.