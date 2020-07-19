What the papers say – July 19

Developments with the country’s test and trace programme lead a variety of stories across the nation’s papers on Sunday.

The Observer says Health Secretary Matt Hancock has allowed councils to have full access to the names and data of people in their area who return positive Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile The Independent reports the service is failing to find 56% of contacts named by infected residents in Blackburn with Darwen.

The Sunday Express, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People dedicate their front pages to photos from Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Italian property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Sunday Times reports Chinese social media giant TikTok has shelved plans to build a global headquarters in Britain.

The leading contender to become the new head of the Civil Service has previously been investigated for “bullying staff and misusing expenses”, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson telling the paper that Britain “will not need another national lockdown”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Ricky Gervais “wants to be fed to lions when he dies”.