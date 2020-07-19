Teenager who died in Leicester stabbing named by police

A man who died after being stabbed in Leicester has been named.

Hassan Jama, 19, was stabbed in Bartholomew Street in Highfields in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 2.30am.

Following an immediate search of the area, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Leicestershire Police said.

He remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

Police said a scene preservation remains in place around both Bartholomew Street and Myrtle Road.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Jama died of a single stab wound.

Detective Inspector Nicole Main, from the East Midlands special operations unit (EMSOU) major crime team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing and a man we arrested remains in custody, but I would still like to speak to anyone who has information.

“There are people in and around Bartholomew Street and the Highfields area of Leicester who know what happened. Can you help?

“We owe it to Hassan and his family to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 445 of July 18.

A public portal has been set up allowing people to pass on information directly to the investigation team and can be accessed by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM20I87-PO1