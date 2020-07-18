Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England

Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as November.

The Prime Minister said on Friday that the time-frame for easing lockdown measures was “conditional”, and the changes could be reversed depending on any resurgence of coronavirus.

Here is a timeline for the easing of lockdown over the next few months:

– July

July 24: Face coverings will become compulsory in shops and supermarkets.

Failure to comply would risk a £100 fine, reduced to £50 if it is paid within 14 days.

July 25: Indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities can reopen.

– August

August 1: Close-contact beauty services, casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks can reopen.

Guidance on shielding for vulnerable people will be paused.

Indoor performances to audiences can restart, subject to the success of pilots set to take place.

Wedding receptions can take place allowing up to 30 guests.

Employers will be encouraged to discuss bringing more employees back to workplace, ensuring they can operate safely.

– September

Schools and colleges are set to welcome back all pupils.

Universities are working to reopen for students.

– October

Audiences may be able to return to sport stadiums following pilot projects set to take place.

Conferences and business events may be allowed to restart.

– November

Social distancing measures may be eased if prevalence falls significantly, allowing for a “more significant return to normality”.