What the papers say – July 17
Allegations of Russian hacking into coronavirus vaccine research lead many of Friday’s papers.
Accusations the Russian state is attempting to hack into research on a potential vaccine for Covid-19 are splashed across the nation’s front pages.
The Times leads with an investigation into the phone records submitted as part of evidence for Rio Ferdinand when he was accused of missing a drugs test in 2003.
The attempted stealing of research leads The Daily Telegraph, with the paper saying that scientists at Oxford and Imperial were targeted.
While The Guardian also runs with allegations that Moscow attempted to interfere in the general election.
Hacking leads the Financial Times, which also features a picture showing the “closest view of the sun”.
Metro leads on reaction to the “despicable” hack, while the i carries a denial from the Kremlin.
The Independent reports comments from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that the Russian hacking threat is being used to divert attention away from a report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics.
The Daily Mirror calls the hack a “coronavirus war”.
The Daily Express reports cyber security experts saying the hack probably succeeded, while the Daily Star runs with the headline “The Dukes of Biohazard”.
The Daily Mail reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “at war” with his coronavirus experts over a plan to get Britain “back to normal”.
