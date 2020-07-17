What the papers say – July 17

Accusations the Russian state is attempting to hack into research on a potential vaccine for Covid-19 are splashed across the nation’s front pages.

The Times leads with an investigation into the phone records submitted as part of evidence for Rio Ferdinand when he was accused of missing a drugs test in 2003.

The attempted stealing of research leads The Daily Telegraph, with the paper saying that scientists at Oxford and Imperial were targeted.

While The Guardian also runs with allegations that Moscow attempted to interfere in the general election.

Guardian front page, Friday 17 July 2020: Russia tried to steal virus research and interfere in election, says UK pic.twitter.com/MZXpzzCuJt — The Guardian (@guardian) July 16, 2020

Hacking leads the Financial Times, which also features a picture showing the “closest view of the sun”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 17 July https://t.co/VvqwpizYsk pic.twitter.com/I7Zg8yBw4Z — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 16, 2020

Metro leads on reaction to the “despicable” hack, while the i carries a denial from the Kremlin.

Friday's front page: Russia spies 'tried to steal UK vaccine research'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4Zu1qifSbU — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 16, 2020

The Independent reports comments from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that the Russian hacking threat is being used to divert attention away from a report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: No 10 warns of threat to UK from Russian hacking #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/98PuZZEn0v — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 16, 2020

The Daily Mirror calls the hack a “coronavirus war”.

The Daily Express reports cyber security experts saying the hack probably succeeded, while the Daily Star runs with the headline “The Dukes of Biohazard”.

The Daily Mail reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “at war” with his coronavirus experts over a plan to get Britain “back to normal”.