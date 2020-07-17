Sir Ian Botham set to be made a peer for backing Brexit

Boris Johnson is to mark his first year in Downing Street by rewarding Brexit supporters – including Sir Ian Botham – with life peerages, it has been reported.

The former England cricketer is among 30 new peers to be announced later this month, according to The Times.

The list is said also to include four ex-Labour MPs – including Frank Field and Gisela Stuart – who both supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

Gisela Stuart (right) campaigned alongside Boris Johnson in the EU referendum (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

There will be peerages also for Ian Austin and John Woodcock, who backed Remain but who supported Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal and urged Labour voters not to support Jeremy Corbyn, the paper said.

At the same time, it was reported that Mr Johnson will seek to heal the divisions in the Conservative Party with peerages for Ken Clarke, Philip Hammond and Ed Vaizey.

All three had the Tory whip withdrawn after seeking to block his efforts to reach an agreement with Brussels.

Sir Ian – one of England’s greatest cricketers with 5,200 test runs and 383 wickets – publicly supported the Brexit campaign, appearing alongside Mr Johnson before the referendum.

There was no immediate comment from Downing Street.