Queen to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore at unique Windsor ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran won the hearts of the nation and raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden earlier this year.

He will be joined by family members for an unprecedented personal investiture staged in the castle’s quadrangle on Friday.

A message from Tom 'I could never have imagined this would happen to me. It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me'#FridayWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/zha2bCIMzi — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) July 15, 2020

Ahead of the ceremony, Sir Tom said on his official Twitter account: “It is going to be the most special of days for me.”

The 94-year-old Queen has been staying at Windsor during the coronavirus pandemic for her safety, but will carry out the official engagement in person.

While other investitures due to be held at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July were postponed, a special exception has been made for Sir Tom.

Buckingham Palace believes it is the first time the “unique” format of his ceremony will have taken place, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic and Downing Street’s announcement of Sir Tom’s individual knighthood.

Advertising

The Queen will use the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI, and will present Sir Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

Buckingham Palace said the investiture will follow strict social distancing rules.

Sir Tom will be joined for the ceremony, which cannot be viewed by the public, by his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benji and granddaughter Georgia.