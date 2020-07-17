Man denies stalking and racially harassing Tommy Robinson

A man has denied stalking and racially harassing Tommy Robinson through a series of YouTube videos.

Muhammad Abdul Basir, 24, of Phipps Bridge Road in Mitcham, south-west London, is accused of posting videos online threatening the former EDL leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, causing him fear, on two occasions in September 2019.

Basir denied stalking and racially aggravated harassment when he appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He spoke during the short hearing to confirm his name, age and address, and to enter his pleas to the two charges.

He was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on August 13.