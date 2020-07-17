Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 population.

(PA Graphics)

In Leicester, the rate has dropped from 126.1 in the seven days to July 7 to 92.9 in the seven days to July 14.

It was 132.3 in the seven days to June 30.

Second on the list is Blackburn with Darwen, where the rate has gone up from 38.3 to 49.0, and where 73 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 14.

Coronavirus advice on a billboard outside Blackburn Town Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Herefordshire (up from 2.1 to 44.8, with 86 new cases recorded in the seven days to July 14, linked to an outbreak on a farm near Worcester)

– Braintree (up from 4.0 to 33.0, where 50 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 14, linked to an outbreak in a care home)

– Luton (up from 14.0 to 29.4, where 63 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 14)

– Peterborough (up from 23.9 to 29.8, with 60 new cases recorded in the seven days to July 14)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 17 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (July 15-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 14, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 7.

Leicester 92.9 126.1

Blackburn with Darwen 49.0 38.3

Pendle 45.9 49.2

Herefordshire 44.8 2.1

Bradford 37.8 36.9

Rochdale 35.0 34.1

Braintree 33.0 4.0

Peterborough 29.8 23.9

Oadby and Wigston 29.8 35.1

Luton 29.4 14.0

Kirklees 27.6 34.0

Kettering 24.7 20.7

Wakefield 23.5 17.4

Calderdale 20.0 14.8

East Staffordshire 19.4 17.7

Eastbourne 19.4 10.7

Rotherham 18.5 18.1

Northampton 18.2 24.0

Tunbridge Wells 15.2 2.5

Ashford 13.9 20.9

Carlisle 13.8 20.3

Sheffield 13.2 12.0

Sandwell 12.8 4.9

Manchester 12.8 15.2

Dartford 12.8 16.4

Oldham 12.7 20.4

Thanet 12.7 13.4

Gravesham 12.2 5.6

Walsall 12.0 4.2

Bolton 11.9 19.3

Burnley 11.3 4.5

Corby 11.3 1.4

Salford 11.0 9.0

Blaby 11.0 19.9

Cheshire West and Chester 10.9 8.2

Hackney and City of London 10.4 5.5

Rugby 10.3 5.6

Fylde 10.0 11.3

Canterbury 9.7 5.5

Eden 9.5 3.8

Nuneaton and Bedworth 9.3 12.4

Leeds 9.2 6.3

Fenland 8.9 6.9

Bedford 8.7 16.3

Bassetlaw 8.6 9.4

Dover 8.5 16.2

East Northamptonshire 8.5 12.8

Preston 8.5 7.1

Oxford 8.4 7.1

Birmingham 8.2 6.0

Slough 8.0 6.0

Trafford 8.0 6.8

Sefton 8.0 4.7

Stoke-on-Trent 7.8 12.1

Charnwood 7.7 14.2

Wellingborough 7.5 3.8

Wealden 7.5 4.4

Solihull 7.4 1.9

Broxbourne 7.2 1.0

Southend-on-Sea 7.1 11.5

Folkestone and Hythe 7.1 12.4

Doncaster 7.1 11.9

Woking 6.9 10.9

Lewes 6.8 3.9

Rushcliffe 6.8 1.7

Sevenoaks 6.7 4.2

Derby 6.6 8.9

Harborough 6.5 18.4

Dacorum 6.5 2.6

Blackpool 6.5 7.9

Worthing 6.4 0.9

West Lindsey 6.3 1.1

Tameside 6.2 12.4

Hyndburn 6.2 2.5

Telford and Wrekin 6.2 5.1

Barnsley 6.1 17.5

North West Leicestershire 5.9 11.8

Chesterfield 5.7 4.8

Bexley 5.7 3.6

Rossendale 5.6 0.0

Central Bedfordshire 5.6 6.7

Selby 5.6 3.4

South Northamptonshire 5.4 3.2

Newham 5.4 2.8

Basildon 5.4 8.6

Sutton 5.4 1.5

Wokingham 5.4 2.4

Windsor and Maidenhead 5.3 1.3

Bury 5.3 10.0

Rother 5.2 3.1

Thurrock 5.2 2.9

Harrow 5.2 4.0

Hounslow 5.2 4.1

Elmbridge 5.1 2.2

Barnet 5.1 3.1

Rutland 5.0 2.5

Newark and Sherwood 4.9 0.8

Stockport 4.8 5.5

St Albans 4.7 19.0

Southampton 4.7 3.6

Ashfield 4.7 3.9

Swale 4.7 2.7

Waltham Forest 4.7 2.2

North Warwickshire 4.6 1.5

West Oxfordshire 4.6 1.8

Runnymede 4.5 3.4

Vale of White Horse 4.5 3.0

Brighton and Hove 4.5 1.7

Hinckley and Bosworth 4.4 6.2

Torridge 4.4 2.9

Harrogate 4.4 3.7

Fareham 4.3 3.4

Redbridge 4.3 4.3

South Oxfordshire 4.3 3.6

Havering 4.3 4.3

South Holland 4.3 7.4

Cheshire East 4.2 5.3

Chiltern 4.2 3.1

Welwyn Hatfield 4.1 4.1

Staffordshire Moorlands 4.1 4.1

Haringey 4.1 4.4

Bromsgrove 4.1 0.0

Stratford-on-Avon 3.9 2.4

Brentwood 3.9 7.8

Westminster 3.9 2.0

Melton 3.9 13.7

Newcastle-under-Lyme 3.9 9.3

Liverpool 3.8 8.3

York 3.8 2.4

South Cambridgeshire 3.8 3.8

Richmondshire 3.8 1.9

Darlington 3.8 0.0

Epsom and Ewell 3.8 5.0

Stafford 3.7 5.2

Reading 3.7 3.7

Wandsworth 3.7 4.6

Lewisham 3.6 1.0

Broxtowe 3.5 3.5

Craven 3.5 1.8

Rochford 3.4 9.2

Castle Point 3.3 7.8

Ribble Valley 3.3 11.7

South Tyneside 3.3 1.3

Barking and Dagenham 3.3 1.4

Bracknell Forest 3.3 3.3

Medway 3.2 7.2

Tower Hamlets 3.1 6.0

Wychavon 3.1 3.1

Adur 3.1 1.6

Wigan 3.1 4.0

Wolverhampton 3.1 4.2

Epping Forest 3.1 0.0

Stockton-on-Tees 3.0 4.1

Cannock Chase 3.0 15.0

Gateshead 3.0 2.5

Hillingdon 3.0 8.2

Ealing 2.9 3.8

Lichfield 2.9 5.8

Sunderland 2.9 1.4

South Derbyshire 2.9 1.9

Warrington 2.9 4.3

Kingston upon Thames 2.8 3.4

County Durham 2.8 2.1

Norwich 2.8 1.4

Portsmouth 2.8 1.9

East Devon 2.8 2.8

South Ribble 2.7 7.2

Reigate and Banstead 2.7 1.4

Guildford 2.7 1.4

Swindon 2.7 5.4

Wyre 2.7 3.6

Cherwell 2.7 2.0

South Staffordshire 2.7 0.0

Knowsley 2.7 10.0

Erewash 2.6 3.5

Chorley 2.6 1.7

Cheltenham 2.6 1.7

West Berkshire 2.5 1.3

Bolsover 2.5 0.0

Shropshire 2.5 5.6

Wirral 2.5 4.6

Lambeth 2.5 3.4

Coventry 2.5 4.4

North Tyneside 2.4 1.9

Enfield 2.4 3.3

Cambridge 2.4 4.0

Havant 2.4 0.0

Amber Valley 2.4 4.7

Daventry 2.4 8.3

Halton 2.3 5.5

Hull 2.3 1.9

Exeter 2.3 1.5

Wycombe 2.3 6.9

Tandridge 2.3 6.9

Chelmsford 2.3 5.1

Teignbridge 2.3 1.5

Huntingdonshire 2.3 2.8

Surrey Heath 2.3 3.4

Uttlesford 2.2 0.0

Milton Keynes 2.2 1.9

St. Helens 2.2 1.7

Wiltshire 2.2 2.4

Southwark 2.2 3.5

Hambleton 2.2 0.0

Redcar and Cleveland 2.2 0.7

Ipswich 2.2 2.2

Middlesbrough 2.1 4.3

East Lindsey 2.1 3.6

South Kesteven 2.1 3.5

Horsham 2.1 2.1

Greenwich 2.1 2.8

Islington 2.1 2.9

Colchester 2.1 1.6

Allerdale 2.1 2.1

Lincoln 2.0 3.0

Spelthorne 2.0 3.0

Aylesbury Vale 2.0 9.5

Mid Sussex 2.0 2.0

Newcastle upon Tyne 2.0 2.3

Worcester 2.0 5.9

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 0.6

Merton 1.9 2.9

Hertsmere 1.9 3.8

South Lakeland 1.9 1.9

Arun 1.9 0.6

Brent 1.8 4.8

Nottingham 1.8 5.4

Bromley 1.8 1.8

Crawley 1.8 11.6

Gedling 1.7 3.4

West Suffolk 1.7 5.0

East Hampshire 1.7 0.0

Chichester 1.7 0.8

Hammersmith and Fulham 1.6 3.8

Winchester 1.6 0.0

Test Valley 1.6 2.4

Dudley 1.6 2.8

Camden 1.5 1.5

Eastleigh 1.5 0.8

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.5 1.5

Bristol 1.5 2.6

Torbay 1.5 0.7

South Bucks 1.4 1.4

Warwick 1.4 0.7

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 5.6

Lancaster 1.4 2.1

Tendring 1.4 4.1

Tamworth 1.3 9.1

Croydon 1.3 2.9

Kensington and Chelsea 1.3 1.9

Malvern Hills 1.3 9.0

Mid Devon 1.2 1.2

East Suffolk 1.2 2.4

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.2 3.5

Maidstone 1.2 3.5

Redditch 1.2 1.2

Gosport 1.2 4.7

North Lincolnshire 1.2 2.9

South Hams 1.2 0.0

Harlow 1.2 1.2

Mole Valley 1.1 3.4

Basingstoke and Deane 1.1 1.7

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 2.2

New Forest 1.1 0.6

Babergh 1.1 0.0

Three Rivers 1.1 6.4

Hartlepool 1.1 3.2

Dorset 1.1 1.1

Rushmoor 1.1 0.0

Bath and North East Somerset 1.0 0.0

Hart 1.0 2.1

Watford 1.0 7.2

North East Derbyshire 1.0 6.9

North Norfolk 1.0 1.0

North Somerset 0.9 1.4

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 0.9 2.3

West Lancashire 0.9 7.0

North Kesteven 0.9 4.3

Stroud 0.8 0.0

Sedgemoor 0.8 4.9

Broadland 0.8 1.5

Plymouth 0.8 2.7

North Hertfordshire 0.8 2.3

South Norfolk 0.7 0.7

South Gloucestershire 0.7 1.4

Isle of Wight 0.7 1.4

East Hertfordshire 0.7 2.7

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.0

Northumberland 0.6 2.8

South Somerset 0.6 0.0

North Devon 0.0 0.0

Mansfield 0.0 0.0

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Mendip 0.0 0.9

Scarborough 0.0 0.9

Hastings 0.0 1.1

Breckland 0.0 1.4

Tonbridge and Malling 0.0 1.5

Gloucester 0.0 1.5

Maldon 0.0 1.6

Mid Suffolk 0.0 2.0

Wyre Forest 0.0 2.0

Cotswold 0.0 2.2

Stevenage 0.0 2.3

Forest of Dean 0.0 2.3

North East Lincolnshire 0.0 2.5

Richmond upon Thames 0.0 2.5

Boston 0.0 2.9

Waverley 0.0 3.2

Tewkesbury 0.0 5.4

Ryedale 0.0 5.5

Copeland 0.0 7.3

High Peak 0.0 7.6