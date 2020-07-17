Declining travel due to pandemic forces British Airways to retire Boeing 747s

British Airways is to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect.

The airline has used the craft since July 1989 and is currently the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400 model.

It was planning to retire the fleet of 31 craft in 2024 but its end has been hastened by coronavirus.

The company said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect.

“It is unlikely our magnificent ‘queen of the skies’ will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

“While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as our new A350s and 787s, to help us achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”