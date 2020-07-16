Lockdown has claimed nearly 650,000 jobs since March

UK workers on company payrolls have fallen 649,000 during lockdown as the coronavirus crisis claimed another 74,000 jobs last month, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said early estimates showed the number of paid employees fell by 1.9% year on year in June to 28.4 million, and by 0.3% compared with the previous month.

It said the pace of job losses appeared to have slowed in June, with claims under Universal Credit by the unemployed and those on low incomes falling by 28,100 between May and June to 2.6 million.

76.4% of people aged 16 to 64 were in paid work in March to May 2020. The unemployment rate was 3.9% , and the 16-64 economic inactivity rate (those who were neither working nor looking for work) was 20.4% https://t.co/X0gj4iKmeA pic.twitter.com/1AXvNjAxzF — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 16, 2020

But the claimant count has more than doubled since March – soaring 112.2% or by 1.4 million – in a sign of the mounting jobs crisis.

The ONS said unemployment fell 17,000 between March and May to 1.35 million, with the rate unexpectedly unchanged at 3.9%.

Experts said this masked a sharp fall in employment, down 126,000 in the quarter to 32.95 million, with the rate dropping to 76.4%.

This decline was the steepest since 2011 and was driven mostly by a record fall in the self-employed, according to the ONS.

With 9.4 million people on furlough classed as employed, the true impact is expected to only be shown after the current support scheme ends in October.

Early estimates for June 2020 show there were 649,000 fewer employees than in March. The largest falls were seen between March-April 2020. These are experimental monthly estimates of paid employees from @HMRCgovuk PAYE Real Time Information data https://t.co/9LGc7LORlu pic.twitter.com/bhlI2NOwF0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 16, 2020

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “As the pandemic took hold, the labour market weakened markedly, but that rate of decline slowed into June, though this is before recent reports of job losses.

“There are now almost two-thirds of a million fewer employees on the payroll than before the lockdown, according to the latest tax data.

“The Labour Force Survey is showing only a small fall in employment, but shows a large number of people who report working no hours and getting no pay.”

He added: “There are now far more out-of-work people who are not looking for a job than before the pandemic.”

The figures show that vacancies fell 463,000 between March and May to a record low of 333,000 as companies froze hiring in the face of the pandemic.

The pace of job cut announcements has also showed no sign of slowing down in recent weeks, with some 75,000 job losses announced last month alone, according to recent analysis by the PA news agency.

This points to further grim jobless figures in the months to come.

Pay is now growing slower than inflation, especially in sectors where furloughing is most prominent.The three lowest-paying industries saw a fall in average pay, in particular accommodation and food service activities https://t.co/IIIxpnIT5L pic.twitter.com/nPVjpkbiWa — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 16, 2020

The ONS data also showed pressure on wages, with average weekly wages including bonuses down 1.2% year over year in May – a sign of the impact of millions of furloughed workers on 80% pay.

Mr Athow said: “Pay is now falling on most measures, with many furloughed workers not having their wages topped up by their employers.”

Matthew Percival, director for people and skills at the CBI business group, said: “These figures show serious difficulties for hundreds of thousands of people, but unfortunately this is still only the beginning of the impact on the labour market.

“Flattening the unemployment curve will remain paramount.”