Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 13, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 population.

In Leicester, the rate has dropped from 126.7 in the seven days to July 6 to 99.7 in the seven days to July 13.

The rate has dropped in Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA)

It was 141.0 in the seven days to June 29.

Second on the list is Pendle, where the rate has gone up from 28.4 to 65.6, and where 60 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 13.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Blackburn with Darwen (up from 36.3 to 48.3, with 72 new cases in the seven days to July 13)

– Herefordshire (up from 3.1 to 43.2, with 83 new cases recorded in the seven days to July 13, linked to an outbreak on a farm near Worcester)

– Luton (up from 14.9 to 27.6, where 59 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 13)

A mobile testing centre at Witton Park High School in Blackburn and Darwen (Peter Byrne/PA)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 16 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (July 14 to 16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 13, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 6.

Leicester 99.7 126.7

Pendle 65.6 28.4

Blackburn with Darwen 48.3 36.3

Herefordshire 43.2 3.1

Bradford 35.4 36.7

Oadby and Wigston 31.5 36.8

Rochdale 30.0 35.9

Peterborough 29.3 21.4

East Staffordshire 28.7 7.6

Luton 27.6 14.9

Kirklees 27.1 34.4

Kettering 24.7 15.8

Braintree 23.8 4.0

Calderdale 20.9 11.4

Northampton 20.9 23.1

Eastbourne 20.4 10.7

Wakefield 20.0 14.8

Rotherham 19.3 17.4

Dartford 16.4 12.8

Carlisle 15.7 24.9

Tunbridge Wells 15.2 3.4

Ashford 14.7 24.8

Manchester 13.0 14.8

Oldham 12.7 22.1

Sheffield 12.7 14.9

Fylde 12.5 8.8

Gravesham 12.2 6.6

Salford 12.2 9.0

Sandwell 11.6 3.1

Bolton 11.6 20.7

Burnley 11.3 3.4

Walsall 11.3 3.9

Thanet 11.3 14.8

Blaby 11.0 26.9

East Northamptonshire 10.6 14.9

Rugby 10.3 7.5

Nuneaton and Bedworth 10.1 10.9

Corby 9.9 1.4

Charnwood 9.9 14.2

Melton 9.8 9.8

Canterbury 9.7 5.5

Cheshire West and Chester 9.4 9.4

Leeds 8.9 6.5

Wellingborough 8.8 3.8

Barnsley 8.6 17.9

Preston 8.5 8.5

Tameside 8.4 10.7

Stoke-on-Trent 8.2 13.7

Solihull 7.9 3.3

Woking 7.9 9.9

Oxford 7.8 7.1

Dover 7.7 15.4

Bedford 7.6 18.6

Harborough 7.6 21.6

Eden 7.6 3.8

Epsom and Ewell 7.5 1.3

Wealden 7.5 5.0

Sevenoaks 7.5 2.5

Telford and Wrekin 7.3 3.9

Sefton 7.3 5.4

Broxbourne 7.2 1.0

Folkestone and Hythe 7.1 20.4

Doncaster 7.1 12.2

Derby 7.0 9.7

Cannock Chase 7.0 11.0

Fenland 6.9 6.9

North West Leicestershire 6.9 10.8

Bassetlaw 6.8 8.6

Lewes 6.8 3.9

St Albans 6.8 17.6

Slough 6.7 6.0

Birmingham 6.7 6.6

Brentwood 6.5 5.2

Blackpool 6.5 7.9

Trafford 6.3 6.3

Hackney and City of London 6.2 6.2

Hyndburn 6.2 1.2

Southend-on-Sea 6.0 10.4

Rushcliffe 5.9 2.5

Basildon 5.9 8.6

Elmbridge 5.9 1.5

Chesterfield 5.7 3.8

Bexley 5.7 4.9

Harrogate 5.6 3.1

Reading 5.5 2.5

Newcastle-under-Lyme 5.4 11.6

South Northamptonshire 5.4 4.3

Swale 5.4 2.0

Wokingham 5.4 3.0

Barnet 5.4 2.8

Tower Hamlets 5.4 3.5

Windsor and Maidenhead 5.3 0.0

West Lindsey 5.3 1.1

Rother 5.2 4.2

Haringey 5.2 3.3

Hounslow 5.2 4.4

Redbridge 4.9 4.9

Welwyn Hatfield 4.9 5.7

Southampton 4.7 4.7

Wychavon 4.7 1.6

Stratford-on-Avon 4.7 3.1

Thurrock 4.6 3.5

West Oxfordshire 4.6 1.8

Runnymede 4.5 4.5

Newham 4.5 4.3

Dacorum 4.5 2.6

Selby 4.5 3.4

Vale of White Horse 4.5 3.0

Hinckley and Bosworth 4.4 10.7

Liverpool 4.4 8.7

South Cambridgeshire 4.4 3.2

Castle Point 4.4 8.9

Torridge 4.4 2.9

Sutton 4.4 1.5

Harrow 4.4 3.6

Medway 4.3 5.8

Westminster 4.3 1.2

Fareham 4.3 3.4

Wandsworth 4.3 4.3

South Oxfordshire 4.3 2.8

Havering 4.3 3.5

South Holland 4.3 7.4

Rossendale 4.2 0.0

Chiltern 4.2 3.1

Bracknell Forest 4.1 1.6

Staffordshire Moorlands 4.1 4.1

Bromsgrove 4.1 1.0

Amber Valley 3.9 3.2

Cheshire East 3.9 5.8

Hillingdon 3.9 8.5

Ashfield 3.9 4.7

Tamworth 3.9 6.5

Central Bedfordshire 3.9 6.7

Lichfield 3.8 4.8

Malvern Hills 3.8 6.4

Stockport 3.8 4.8

Worthing 3.6 1.8

Lewisham 3.6 0.7

South Ribble 3.6 7.2

Waltham Forest 3.6 1.8

Swindon 3.6 4.5

Stockton-on-Tees 3.5 4.1

Broxtowe 3.5 4.4

Craven 3.5 3.5

Aylesbury Vale 3.5 9.0

Brighton and Hove 3.4 2.1

Wolverhampton 3.4 4.2

Wigan 3.4 4.0

York 3.3 2.4

Ribble Valley 3.3 13.3

Sunderland 3.2 1.1

County Durham 3.2 2.5

Cambridge 3.2 3.2

Bury 3.2 9.5

Adur 3.1 1.6

Shropshire 3.1 5.9

Exeter 3.1 0.8

Epping Forest 3.1 0.0

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.0 2.7

Worcester 2.9 4.9

Stafford 2.9 5.9

Ealing 2.9 3.5

Ipswich 2.9 1.5

Hertsmere 2.9 1.9

Warrington 2.9 4.8

South Bucks 2.9 1.4

Norwich 2.8 1.4

Barking and Dagenham 2.8 1.9

Darlington 2.8 0.0

Horsham 2.8 1.4

Greenwich 2.8 2.4

Portsmouth 2.8 1.4

Brent 2.7 4.2

Nottingham 2.7 4.8

Guildford 2.7 2.0

South Staffordshire 2.7 0.0

Knowsley 2.7 11.4

Crawley 2.7 10.7

South Tyneside 2.7 1.3

West Lancashire 2.6 5.3

Erewash 2.6 2.6

Chorley 2.6 1.7

Cheltenham 2.6 2.6

Southwark 2.5 2.5

Rutland 2.5 5.0

Bolsover 2.5 6.3

Islington 2.5 2.9

Chichester 2.5 0.0

Gateshead 2.5 2.0

Newark and Sherwood 2.5 2.5

Coventry 2.5 3.8

North Tyneside 2.4 1.5

Merton 2.4 2.4

Wiltshire 2.4 1.8

Test Valley 2.4 2.4

Enfield 2.4 3.6

Daventry 2.4 8.3

Gosport 2.3 3.5

Halton 2.3 7.8

Hull 2.3 3.1

Rochford 2.3 10.3

Wycombe 2.3 6.9

Tandridge 2.3 8.0

Kingston upon Thames 2.3 4.0

Surrey Heath 2.3 3.4

Milton Keynes 2.2 2.2

St Helens 2.2 2.2

High Peak 2.2 5.4

Wirral 2.2 4.9

Lambeth 2.1 3.1

Hartlepool 2.1 2.1

South Kesteven 2.1 4.9

Bromley 2.1 1.8

Tendring 2.1 3.4

Reigate and Banstead 2.0 2.0

Lincoln 2.0 4.0

Spelthorne 2.0 3.0

Cherwell 2.0 5.4

Mid Sussex 2.0 2.0

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 0.6

Kensington and Chelsea 1.9 1.9

South Derbyshire 1.9 2.9

South Lakeland 1.9 1.9

Richmondshire 1.9 3.8

Dudley 1.9 2.8

Wyre 1.8 3.6

North Lincolnshire 1.7 2.9

Bristol 1.7 2.4

Huntingdonshire 1.7 2.3

East Hampshire 1.7 0.8

Hammersmith and Fulham 1.6 5.4

Winchester 1.6 0.0

Havant 1.6 0.0

Colchester 1.6 2.6

Maldon 1.6 0.0

North Warwickshire 1.5 1.5

Camden 1.5 1.1

Eastleigh 1.5 0.0

Teignbridge 1.5 1.5

North Hertfordshire 1.5 1.5

Redcar and Cleveland 1.5 0.7

East Lindsey 1.4 2.8

Warwick 1.4 0.7

North Somerset 1.4 1.9

Lancaster 1.4 2.1

East Devon 1.4 4.2

Dorset 1.3 1.1

Croydon 1.3 3.4

West Berkshire 1.3 1.9

Arun 1.3 0.0

Mid Devon 1.2 1.2

East Suffolk 1.2 2.0

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.2 4.1

Maidstone 1.2 3.5

Harlow 1.2 3.5

Mole Valley 1.1 4.6

Chelmsford 1.1 5.1

Cotswold 1.1 1.1

East Cambridgeshire 1.1 2.2

New Forest 1.1 0.6

Hambleton 1.1 1.1

Babergh 1.1 0.0

Hastings 1.1 0.0

Three Rivers 1.1 7.5

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.1 1.9

Rushmoor 1.1 0.0

Bath and North East Somerset 1.0 0.0

Hart 1.0 2.1

Watford 1.0 7.2

Allerdale 1.0 4.1

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.0 1.3

North East Derbyshire 1.0 6.9

North Norfolk 1.0 1.0

Northumberland 0.9 2.8

Gedling 0.8 3.4

Stroud 0.8 0.0

Sedgemoor 0.8 4.9

Waverley 0.8 2.4

Gloucester 0.8 1.5

Broadland 0.8 1.5

Tonbridge and Malling 0.8 1.5

Torbay 0.7 3.7

South Norfolk 0.7 0.7

Middlesbrough 0.7 4.3

South Gloucestershire 0.7 1.8

Isle of Wight 0.7 1.4

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.0

South Somerset 0.6 0.0

Basingstoke and Deane 0.6 1.1

West Suffolk 0.6 5.0

Richmond upon Thames 0.5 2.5

Plymouth 0.4 3.0

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 0.0 0.0

Mansfield 0.0 0.0

North Devon 0.0 0.0

South Hams 0.0 0.0

Uttlesford 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.9

Breckland 0.0 1.4

Mendip 0.0 1.7

Mid Suffolk 0.0 2.0

Wyre Forest 0.0 2.0

Stevenage 0.0 2.3

Forest of Dean 0.0 2.3

North East Lincolnshire 0.0 2.5

East Hertfordshire 0.0 3.4

Redditch 0.0 3.5

North Kesteven 0.0 4.3

Ryedale 0.0 5.5

Derbyshire Dales 0.0 5.6

Boston 0.0 5.8

Copeland 0.0 7.3

Tewkesbury 0.0 7.6