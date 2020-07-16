Advertising
Health Secretary to deliver ‘important’ coronavirus update to MPs
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed Matt Hancock will appear in the chamber at 5pm.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to make an “important statement” providing a coronavirus update, the Commons Speaker has told MPs.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed Mr Hancock will appear in the chamber at 5pm on Thursday.
He provided no further details about the content of the statement, although the Government is meeting on Thursday to decide whether Leicester’s lockdown will continue.
