What the papers say – July 14

The nation’s papers are dominated by the Government’s decision to make it mandatory to wear face coverings while shopping in England.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and Daily Mail lead with the new legislation on face coverings, which is set to come into force on July 24.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 14 July 2020: Shoppers in England told: wear a mask or pay a fine pic.twitter.com/UIzaJHFK0Y — The Guardian (@guardian) July 13, 2020

The Daily Telegraph, Metro and The Independent report Britons will face a £100 fine for not abiding by the new rules.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Shoppers without a mask risk £100 fine”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hvFoORxyLi — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 13, 2020

METRO: Face it! You HAVE to put on a mask #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ls3jnyryqc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 13, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: £100 fine for failure to wear a mask in shops #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b92uSWYCF8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 13, 2020

The i says England follows more than “120 countries” in enforcing the mandatory wearing of face coverings in stores.

Tuesday's front page: Face masks compulsory in shops from 24 July#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/H25V3q9fpg — i newspaper (@theipaper) July 13, 2020

New scientific evidence on the effectiveness of face coverings led ministers to change the law, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile the Daily Star says it is “about bleedin’ time” the rules came into effect.

Elsewhere, The Times reports plans have been drawn up to base the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in the far east in order to counter “an increasingly assertive China”.

Britain set to confront China with new carrier#tomorrowspaperstoday@hendopolis pic.twitter.com/4wlUgLqqqX — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 13, 2020

And the Financial Times leads with British companies facing a “£7bn-a-year red tape bill” post-Brexit.