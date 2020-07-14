Former Barclays boss who called businesswoman ‘the tart’ apologises

A former Barclays boss who referred to a businesswoman embroiled in a £1.6 billion High Court battle with the bank as “the tart” has made a public apology.

Roger Jenkins and another former Barclays boss, Richard Boath, discussed Amanda Staveley during a telephone call in October 2008, a judge has been told.

Mr Jenkins referred to Ms Staveley as “the tart” and Mr Boath referred to her as “that dolly bird”.

Ms Staveley, 47, who in recent months has been involved in brokering a deal which could see a Saudi consortium take control of Newcastle United FC, has made complaints about the behaviour of Barclays bosses when negotiating investment deals during the 2008 financial crisis.

Former Barclays boss Roger Jenkins (Victoria Jones/PA)

She says Barclays agreed to provide an unsecured £2 billion loan to Qatari investors, but the loan was “concealed” from the market, shareholders and PCP Capital Partners, a private equity firm she runs.

PCP is suing the bank and wants £1.6 billion in damages.

Mr Justice Waksman is overseeing a trial at the High Court in London.

On Tuesday, Mr Jenkins was asked about his use of the word “tart” by a lawyer representing PCP.

He told the judge: “I apologise for that.”

Ms Staveley was in court to hear his apology.

He indicated that he had apologised to Ms Staveley before.

A recording of the call was played at the trial on Monday.

Richard Boath (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the October 2008 call, the transcript showed, Mr Boath had said: “Yes. Now, that dolly bird that represents – is it – what’s her name?”

Mr Jenkins had replied: “Amanda Staveley.”

Later in the call, Mr Jenkins had said: “Well I am – you know, I’m going to call the tart; I was going to call the tart.”

Mr Boath had asked: “Who’s the tart?”

Mr Jenkins had replied: “Amanda.”

Ms Staveley says PCP introduced Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour to Barclays and he “subscribed” to invest £3.25 billion.

She says PCP is owed money for the work it did.

Barclays disputes PCP’s claim and says it is made “of sand”.

Ms Staveley has said that Mr Jenkins “lied” to her about the terms on which Qatar was investing in Barclays.

Mr Jenkins has told the judge that he is an “honest man”.