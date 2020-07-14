Annie Lennox calls for ‘solidarity’ in coronavirus fundraising campaign

Singer Annie Lennox has backed a fundraising campaign to help some of the world’s most vulnerable communities combat coronavirus.

People have been urged to donate to the campaign to fund food, clean water and soap, medical supplies and frontline aid workers in countries afflicted by war and poverty.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has warned millions of lives are at risk from Covid-19 as it works to help people living in overcrowded refugee and displacement camps in places including Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Huge thanks @annielennox Chancellor @caledoniannews for supporting our appeal for the world’s most vulnerable people. So many face the threat of #COVID19 far from the safety of home, without food or clean water to stop the spread. Please donate and share https://t.co/jS9PfBWFYu pic.twitter.com/I2NoNUlVnv — DEC in Scotland (@DECScotland) July 14, 2020

A pledge of £240,000 has been made towards the relief efforts by the Scottish Government through its Humanitarian Emergency Fund.

Lennox said: “Despite the ongoing pain and challenge of the pandemic here at home I urge Scots to show global solidarity and uphold the proud record of internationalism they hold so dearly by donating generously to the DEC right now.

“One simple act – whatever you can donate – will show that solidarity and help save many lives.”

The campaign has been launched by the charities that are part of the DEC in Scotland – the British Red Cross, Christian Aid, Islamic Relief, Oxfam, Save The Children and Tearfund.

Millions of lives are at stake as Covid-19 hits refugee camps and war-torn countries. Help families who have already lost so much face a deadly new threat. Please donate to @decappeal now: https://t.co/lNZ1zOHpKL pic.twitter.com/bttfP8qdPb — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) July 14, 2020

Sally Foster Fulton, the head of Christian Aid Scotland and DEC Scotland chairwoman, said: “We have seen here how deadly and frightening the coronavirus can be.

“But just imagine what it would be like to face with the threat of Covid-19 when you live in an overcrowded refugee camp, where social distancing is impossible and where you don’t even have access to clean water to wash your hands.

“During the pandemic, communities across Scotland have come together to protect each other from the threat of the virus.

“Now we’re asking people to show the same solidarity with people around the world facing this silent killer.

“We’re urging everyone who can to donate today – every pound counts and will help save lives.”

To defeat #COVIDー19 we need a global response. Along with our efforts to manage the virus at home, @ScotGov is supporting the @decappeal as coronavirus hits refugee camps and war-torn countries. pic.twitter.com/DLOVNhFc3R — ScotGovID ??????? (@ScotGovID) July 14, 2020

Scotland’s international development minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Covid-19 is the biggest challenge that humanity has faced for generations and for millions of refugees and displaced people it has made an already terrible situation even worse.

“The virus does not respect borders and to defeat it we need truly global action.

“Throughout our response we have been guided by values of kindness and compassion, which is why as well as doing all we can to support people in Scotland, the Scottish Government believes it is right to help those facing unimaginable pain and suffering in some of the world’s most fragile and dangerous places.”

Anyone wanted to donate can do so online at dec.org.uk, over the phone on 0370 60 60 900, by texting SUPPORT to 70150 to make a donation of £10, or by sending a cheque to DEC Coronavirus Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.