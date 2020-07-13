What the papers say – July 13

Calls for Britons to begin preparing for Brexit and for a posthumous knighthood for Jack Charlton lead the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express reports the Government is set to launch a £93 million “publicity blitz” to call on UK citizens and businesses to commence necessary preparations for the nation’s exit from the bloc at the end of the year.

Staying with Brexit, The Times says part of Britain’s transition from the EU will include a rise in insurance costs for holidays to the continent.

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph reports Britain’s new immigration rules will include bans on foreign criminals who have been sentenced to more than a year in jail.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing plans to “withhold power to control state aid from the UK’s devolved nations” after Brexit, according to the Financial Times.

Elsewhere, the i leads with a story on peers challenging ministers to ban outdoor smoking in exchange for the ability to serve “pavement drinks”.

The Guardian says councils across Britain are set to “lose millions” from virus-hit commercial investments.

The Metro reports confusion over the Government’s rules on masks is “risking both lives and the economy”.

The Daily Mirror leads with Jack Charlton’s brother Tommy calling for the England World Cup winner to be knighted, following his death on Friday.

A fixer for the Chinese government “has been pictured with five British prime ministers”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent says the British ambassador to the US has launched an official complaint over the arrest of one of the paper’s journalists while covering protests in Seattle.

And the Daily Star leads with Todd Grimshaw set to return to Coronation Street, though actor Bruno Langley will not reprise the role after being “axed over two sex attacks”.