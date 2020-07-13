We are safe, reopened health and beauty businesses tell customers

Health and beauty businesses have sought to reassure customers that they are safe after reopening for the first time since lockdown.

Beauty salons, nail bars and tattoo shops in England welcomed customers for the first time in four months on Monday following the relaxation of social distancing measures.

Spas, massage studios and physical therapy businesses have also opened their doors.

Nico Pantu runs Grimm Tattoo Studio in Leeds and said he was “so happy” when he found out he could return to work.

He told the PA news agency: “I’m going to offer my customers masks, I’m going to offer them gloves, aprons, shoe covers.

“I’m going to use the same gear, sleeves as well so that everything is safe.

“Obviously I cannot keep a social distance because I cannot tattoo two metres away or one metre plus, but we are safe.”

Nico Pantu tattooing a customer at Grimm Tattoo Studio in Leeds as it reopens to customers following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England (Richard McCarthy/PA)

In Leeds, Andy Senior, boss of AS Therapy and Fitness, was also keen for his clients to know that safety was the top priority.

He said he was “really please to be back at it” after “a long old time” away, and added: “I’m just trying to keep everything clean, making sure handles are wiped down as well.

“Wearing masks for work, visors, it’s a bit hard with gloves, we need to get a decent feel, but it’s there if we need to use them.”

Andy Senior, a sports massage therapist, at AS Therapy and Fitness in Leeds which has opened on Monday (Richard McCarthy/PA)

However, there are also some concerns about the restrictions that remain in place banning treatments which involve work directly in front of the face.

Government guidance states that face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facials should not be provided because of the greater risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Gina Rose runs a salon in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, and said she is “very excited” to be working again, but still cannot offer treatments that make up a large portion of her income.

She explained: “I can’t do eyebrows, which is probably about a quarter of my income, we still don’t know when it’s going to be,” but said that she will “crack on and make do with what we’re allowed”.