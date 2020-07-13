Russell Crowe, Alec Baldwin and Mariah Carey lead tributes to Kelly Preston

Hollywood stars Russell Crowe, Alec Baldwin and Mariah Carey have paid tribute to actress Kelly Preston after her death at the age of 57.

The Jerry Maguire star died after a two-year battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said.

Sharing a photograph of her, he wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, all the medical centres that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

Carey replied: “Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment,” while actress Selma Blair said: “I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed.”

Crowe wrote on Twitter: “Kelly Preston. Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think. Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

“I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem. Love to her family. R.I.P”

Baldwin wrote: “How tragic and sad about Kelly Preston. I shot CAT IN THE HAT with Kelly many years ago . She remains one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked with. Funny. Kind. My heart goes out to John and their family.”

Meanwhile, Maria Shriver said she was “shocked by this sad news.”

She added: “Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength.”

Preston, who also starred in films such as Mischief and Twins, has been married to Travolta for nearly 30 years and the couple have a daughter, Ella, and son, Benjamin. It is reported they met while filming comedy The Experts in the late 80s and they got married in Paris a few years later in 1991.

Their son, Jett, died at the age of just 16 after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas in 2009.

Preston’s first major film role was in 1985’s teen comedy Mischief. She later went on to star alongside her actor husband in Battlefield Earth and 2018’s Gotti.

Ella paid tribute to her mother saying she had never “met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what.

“Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Lost star Daniel Dae Kim reminisced about working alongside Preston as he paid tribute to her.

He tweeted: “I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, ‘For Love of The Game’. We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace”.

Actor Spencer Breslin, who starred alongside Preston in the 2003 film The Cat In The Hat, tweeted: “RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss”.