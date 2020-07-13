Police officers deliver baby before being injured at rave on eventful shift

Two police officers went through the shift of a lifetime when they delivered a baby before suffering injuries later on in the day.

Constables Siobhan Singh and Isabella Taborro from the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Command Unit were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle being driven erratically.

They eventually caught up with it outside the University College Hospital, where they discovered the driver’s wife was in labour.

While other officers entered the hospital to alert staff to the situation, PC Singh and PC Taborro were called into action, delivering baby Clara in the front seat of the car.

Clara’s mother, Debra, said: “Siobhan and Isabella came round to the passenger side and immediately helped me and assisted delivering the baby.

“They were both calm and collected and also very cheerful. I felt very reassured having them there.

“I cannot thank them enough for bringing our daughter Clara safely into the world.”

Their shift was far from over, however, and they were soon called to an unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham.

Both officers were hurt after being met with violence, with PC Singh suffering a shoulder injury after being struck by a projectile and PC Taborro sustaining injuries to her ankle.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harper, borough commander for Central West, said both are recuperating from their injuries.

“Their ability to provide comfort and reassurance to a woman giving birth in a car highlights their humanity, and the sometimes unseen side of policing,” she said.

“To then be called to an event that has got out of hand and is causing disruption to a local community, and be ready to face violence, is just as impressive.”