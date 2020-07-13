Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’ – Hancock

The Government has procured enough vaccine to roll out the “biggest flu vaccination programme in history”, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said planning was already under way for dealing with the expected surge in demand on the NHS due to seasonal pressures over winter, including flu.

Speaking at the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) virtual conference on Monday, Mr Hancock said that following the coronavirus outbreak he was expecting high demand for flu jabs over winter.

But he said enough vaccine had already been procured for the “biggest flu vaccine programme in history”, but added it would be a “big task”.

Reduce the risk of spreading flu:? Catch it – use tissues when you sneeze or cough?️ Bin it – put tissues in the bin as soon as possible? Kill it – wash hands with soap and warm waterhttps://t.co/cfnBaFMHG4 pic.twitter.com/ymWRLBOX4q — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) January 30, 2020

“We all know that having had an incredibly hard six months the next big moment is as winter approaches,” he said.

“We are currently planning in detail for winter. We are expecting high demand.

“We want the flu vaccine programme to be the biggest flu vaccine programme in history.

Advertising

“We have procured enough vaccine to be able to deliver on that, but then it’s a big task.”

Thank you to @MattHancock for taking time out of his busy schedule to thank all independent pharmacies for their hard work. Our next session starts at 19.30 Public Perceptions of #COVID19 and #CommunityPharmacy – https://t.co/t9GXHLEeMc pic.twitter.com/f0891SkT5l — National Pharmacy Association (@NPA1921) July 13, 2020

Earlier this month, Downing Street said ministers were trying to secure a “significant additional supply” of vaccines so the uptake in “at-risk” groups could be increased and more people could be made eligible for a free injection.

Currently the flu vaccine is free to those deemed most at risk, including those who are pregnant, over 65, carers and primary school children.

Advertising

Mr Hancock said the Government was also working on setting up a coronavirus vaccination programme, should a successful vaccine be found.

He said: “We are working hard on a combination of the Covid vaccination programme, should a vaccination work, and of course the biggest flu vaccination programme in history.

“We are working now on how a Covid vaccine roll-out would work.”