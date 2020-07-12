What the papers say – July 12

Photographs of England World Cup winner Jack Charlton feature on many of Sunday’s front pages after his death at age 85, alongside a number of stories on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sunday Times leads with concern from Home Secretary Priti Patel that “cultural sensitivities” have stopped police from tackling illegal sweatshops.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the suggestion that tax and “red tape” will be cut to give the country a shot in the arm post-Brexit and Covid-19.

While The Observer leads with a list of 20 places most at risk of a local lockdown.

The Independent reports on a U-turn for foreign care workers to “bypass Brexit immigration rules”.

The Sunday Mirror covers the “agony” of Madeleine McCann’s parents after police search wells in Portugal.

Families who have lost loved ones in the pandemic have marched on Downing Street, according to Sunday People.

The Mail on Sunday reports on fears that China could unleash a “devastating online attack” on the UK.

The Sunday Express reports the UK is spending hundreds of millions of pounds on border controls, suggesting the country is prepared for a no-deal outcome.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with claims a ghost is haunting the area where Diana, Princess of Wales is said to have been buried.