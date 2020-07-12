Vietnam’s most critical Covid-19 patient flies home to Scotland

A pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical Covid-19 patient has returned home to Scotland.

Stephen Cameron flew out of Ho Chi Minh City’s airport on Saturday, less than a week after doctors said he was virus-free and healthy enough to gohome.

He landed in Scotland shortly before midday on Sunday, Glasgow Airport said, and was met by a waiting ambulance.

The 42-year-old is now recovering at University Hospital Wishaw in North Lanarkshire.

The pilot arrived at Glasgow Airport on Sunday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Cameron was working for national carrier Vietnam Airlines when he tested positive for the coronavirus in March and went on to become critically ill, spending 65 days on life support.

In a video released by Cho Ray Hospital, where he was last treated, Mr Cameron said: “I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of the Vietnamese people, the dedication and professionalism of the doctors and nurses.”

He added: “I can only thank everybody here for things that they have done.

Advertising

“I’m going home with a happy heart because I’m going home, but it is sad that I’m leaving so many people here that I’m friends with.”

The pilot was known in Vietnam as Patient 91 as he was the 91st person in the country confirmed to have the coronavirus.

He was Vietnam’s last patient in the ICU, and his recovery means the country has still not had any Covid-19 deaths.

Mr Cameron had been so sick with Covid-19 that doctors at one point said they considered a lung transplant, with his lungs 90% damaged and non-functional.

However doctors said that he now breathes normally without any support, sleeps well and can sit up and walk a few steps with a walking frame.