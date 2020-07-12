Menu

In Pictures: Soaking up the sunshine as summer returns

UK News | Published:

The weather makes a welcome change to the start of the month.

People enjoy a boat trip on a warm day in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Sun-seekers took full advantage as warm weather returned this weekend, following the washout that ushered in July for much of the country.

People enjoyed the sunny scenes in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, with crowds flocking to the town centre and taking boat trips.

Summer weather July 12th 2020
(Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 12th 2020
(Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather July 12th 2020
(Jacob King/PA)
Meanwhile, crowds took to the beach at Whitmore Bay in Barry Island, South Wales.

Summer weather July 12th 2020
(Coran Jones/PA)
Temperatures rose to 22C in Co Antrim and paddleboarding proved popular along the river Itchen in Hampshire.

Summer weather July 12th 2020
(Niall Carson/PA)
