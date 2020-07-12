In Pictures: Soaking up the sunshine as summer returns

Sun-seekers took full advantage as warm weather returned this weekend, following the washout that ushered in July for much of the country.

People enjoyed the sunny scenes in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, with crowds flocking to the town centre and taking boat trips.

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

(Jacob King/PA)

Meanwhile, crowds took to the beach at Whitmore Bay in Barry Island, South Wales.

(Coran Jones/PA)

(Coran Jones/PA)

Temperatures rose to 22C in Co Antrim and paddleboarding proved popular along the river Itchen in Hampshire.

(Niall Carson/PA)