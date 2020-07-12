Advertising
In Pictures: Soaking up the sunshine as summer returns
The weather makes a welcome change to the start of the month.
Sun-seekers took full advantage as warm weather returned this weekend, following the washout that ushered in July for much of the country.
People enjoyed the sunny scenes in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, with crowds flocking to the town centre and taking boat trips.
Advertising
Meanwhile, crowds took to the beach at Whitmore Bay in Barry Island, South Wales.
Temperatures rose to 22C in Co Antrim and paddleboarding proved popular along the river Itchen in Hampshire.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.