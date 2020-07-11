Public vote to name osprey chicks, with Vera Lynn and Captain Tom among choices

Dame Vera Lynn, fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir are in the running to have three internet famous ospreys chicks named after them.

The birds at Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in the Highlands found fame on a live-streaming nest camera during lockdown.

The chicks, which are less than two months old, have been watched by over a quarter of a million fans around the world via the camera.

The chicks are expected to take their first flights by the end of the month (Lewis Pate/WTML/PA)

Last year, the live feed attracted an audience of 60,000 viewers but this has shot up to 290,000 viewers so far this year, with almost two million individual visits to the web page.

Woodland Trust Scotland is now asking people to name the three chicks through an online vote after receiving several thousand suggestions.

The public can choose from four options: Dame Vera Lynn, Captain Tom Moore and Doddie Weir; Ally, Bally and Bee; Thor, Freya and Loki; or Hagrid, Boudica and Merlin.

George Anderson, of Woodland Trust Scotland, said: “We have two males and one female to name.

“There were lots of suggestions from Celtic and Norse mythology, and we thought the words from Coulter’s Candy could work well too.

“Many wanted to honour individuals who have been on people’s minds during this lockdown summer.”

Voting is now open to name the #LochArkaig osprey chicks! Vote for your favourite three names online at https://t.co/aIi9TEhFBg? Voting closes 8pm on Sunday (12th). Learn more about the osprey chicks and the Loch Arkaig nest: https://t.co/fARZ6NDwNF pic.twitter.com/ty2uQBRirC — Woodland Trust? (@WoodlandTrust) July 10, 2020

Woodland Trust Scotland bought Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in 2016 in partnership with local group Arkaig Community Forest.

Osprey pair Louis and Aila, who are raising the chicks, first nested at the site in 2017 and have returned every year since.

The birds are expected to take their first flights by the end of the month before migrating south towards the end of August.

The camera is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and has been streaming footage of the birds online since 2017.

Sanjay Singh, senior programmes manager at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We’re delighted our players’ funding has provided a window into this incredible osprey family, giving much needed support to so many people during this strange summer.”

The public can vote to name the chicks on the Woodland Trust Scotland website at http://woodlandtru.st/cE6So