In Pictures: Lido lovers get back in the swim as outdoor pools reopen
Several open-water swimming spots were taking bookings.
Several of England’s outdoor pools were able to reopen on Saturday after the Government further relaxed lockdown measures.
The four bathing spots at London’s Hampstead Heath were open on a pre-booking system, with the capital’s Charlton Lido also welcoming guests back.
The return of sunny skies also saw people swimming and paddle-boarding at Brighton beach, while in Hampshire it was steam that was providing the fun with the reopening of a heritage railway.
Hampstead’s mixed bathing pond attracted a carefully distanced crowd early on Saturday morning.
At Charlton Lido And Lifestyle Club in Hornfair Park there was the usual lane-swimming, but also time for some fun with inflatables.
At Brighton, the sea was dotted with paddle-boarders and swimmers.
Meanwhile in Hampshire, the warmer weather welcomed the reopening of the Mid Hants Railway – also known as the Watercress Line.
The station at Ropley was given a polish as the steam engine was fired up again for the heritage railway.
