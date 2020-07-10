Seven-year-old boy sends Queen a word search to spread cheer during lockdown

A schoolboy has sent the Queen a word search in case she is feeling “sad or lonely” during lockdown.

Seven-year-old Timothy Madders, of Billericay in Essex, created his “happiness word search” with hidden words including “smile”, “family”, “holiday” and “sunshine”.

He wrote: “Dear Queen Elizabeth, You might be feeling sad or lonely during lockdown, so I thought I could make a word search for you to cheer you up. Love from Timothy Madders.”

Timothy received a reply from Windsor Castle thanking him for his thoughtfulness.

The word search that Timothy Madders sent the Queen (Jo Madders/PA)

The letter, from one of the Queen’s ladies in waiting, Philippa de Pass, said: “The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your kind letter, and for the puzzle you have created especially for Her Majesty.

“Your thoughtfulness is greatly appreciated, and The Queen hopes that you too are keeping safe and well in the current situation.

“I am to thank you very much indeed for writing as you did at this time.”

Advertising

Timothy said his family had been making word searches during lockdown when he decided to create one for the Queen and post it at the beginning of May.

Timothy Madders sent the Queen a word search in case she felt sad or lonely during lockdown (Jo Madders/PA)

He said he had forgotten all about it and felt “very special and happy and excited” when he received a reply.

His mother Jo Madders said Timothy wrote it in his neatest handwriting, adding: “It’s a good little word search”.