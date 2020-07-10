Menu

Murder investigation after man found stabbed

UK News

Officers were called to Poplar, east London.

Metropolitan Police officer

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Alexia Square, near Crossharbour DLR station in Poplar, shortly after 6pm on Friday and found a man believed to have been in his late teens or early 20s with stab wounds.

Despite emergency services carrying out first aid the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, believed to be in his late teens, was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

A crime scene is in place and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.

